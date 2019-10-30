Bill Murray Says He Applied For Job At P.F. Chang's, Got Hired

Bill Murray wants to moonlight.

The “Zombieland: Double Tap” star told Amy Schumer on her podcast Tuesday that he applied to work at the Asian restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s ― specifically the location in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s Concourse A.

“I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta airport, because I think it’s one of the best places,” Murray said on “3 Girls, 1 Keith.”

The Oscar-nominated actor, 69, explained that he wanted the gig “just to work there.”

“It looks like they are having the best time working at P.F. Chang’s,” he said.

Schumer replied that a fellow staff member on the show was proud that she worked at the first P.F. Chang’s, then moved on to another subject.

But P.F. Chang’s did not, proudly tweeting that Murray got the job.

“Bill, you’re hired! When can you start?” the company said in the tweet.

Murray segued into his maybe-serious job revelation after telling Schumer his most satisfying acting experience was with director Jim Jarmusch on “Broken Flowers.” Murray said he was looking for another career, but nothing came up.

Apparently until now.

A worker at the airport restaurant who asked not to be identified told HuffPost Wednesday that Murray dined there “all the time.”

“He’s very friendly with the guests, they take pictures,” said the employee, adding that Murray orders the Dynamite Shrimp.

A P.F. Chang’s spokesperson told HuffPost there is “absolutely no advertising arrangement” between Murray and the restaurant chain, and was checking to confirm whether Murray actually submitted a job application.

“Bill’s right, our team members really do have a good time working at P.F. Chang’s. And while we haven’t been able to locate his application yet, we decided to offer him the job anyway. We have seen his work and think he would make a promising wok chef,” said P.F. Chang’s chief marketing officer Tana Davila.

Murray is notoriously reclusive. But if he takes the job, we’ll know where to find him.

This story has been updated with comment from Tana Davila.