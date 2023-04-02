‘It’ Prequel: Bill Skarsgård Won’t Be Playing Pennywise — And Twitter Is In Shambles

Twitter isn’t too happy after Bill Skarsgård announced he won’t be suiting up again as the iconic shape-shifting villain, Pennywise the clown, in HBO’s upcoming “It” prequel.

During an interview with Emmy-Winning YouTuber Jake’s Takes, Skarsgård — who starred as the deranged killer clown in the supernatural horror films “It” and “It: Chapter Two” — revealed he won’t reprise his role in the streamer’s “Welcome to Derry” series.

Advertisement

“As of now, I’m not currently involved with it,” the 32-year-old said of the project. “If someone else gets to do it, my advice would be: Do it your own. Make it your own. Have fun with it. What I found pleasurable about that character is how abstract he was.”

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to start spiraling after discovering Skarsgård won’t be portraying the sinister, baggy silk suit-wearing monster.

Me learning Bill Skarsgard is not playing Pennywise in Welcome To Derry pic.twitter.com/WCUseWDMBs — ARose (@abierosete) April 2, 2023

If Bill Skarsgard is not Pennywise in the Welcome to Derry series, I'm not watching!! — BlackWomansRant (@BlackWomansRant) March 30, 2023

Advertisement

Hearing that Bill Skarsgard may not be involved in ‘Welcome To Derry’.

Honestly he took that role and made it his, they need to get him somehow!

Like James Jude Courtney with Michael Myers, that character belongs to him with no competition! pic.twitter.com/g7rH5jgmmG — Ashton Austin (@ashtonaustinpod) March 30, 2023

Based on one of Stephen King’s most popular novels of the same name, the “It” franchise follows an ancient, trans-dimensional evil entity who loves to prey upon children (and the occasional adult) in the haunted town of Derry, Maine, every 27 years.

Since “It” is a shape-shifter, the creature’s knack for manipulating reality goes undetected by adults in the town, causing great terror for the kids.

Set in 1960, the books and movie adaptations follow a group of friends called the Losers’ Club who battle the unhinged evil demon first as kids, and then again 27 years later as adults, putting an end to Pennywise once and for all.

Before Skarsgård stepped into the role for the 2017 and 2019 films, the homicidal, pasty-faced antagonist was originally portrayed by actor Tim Curry in the critically-acclaimed 1990 mini TV series “It.”

Advertisement

In an interview with EW in September 2019, the “John Wick 4” star revealed that he would be open to reprising his role as the evil fear-loving clown only if the story is right for the character.

“It would have to be the right type of approach to it,” Skarsgård said at the time. “The book ends where the second movie ends, so that is the final chapter of this story. There is this interesting aspect of going back in time before all this happened.”

“There might be a story there that might be worth exploring,” he added. “Obviously that would be a story that’s not in the book, it would be a freestanding story, but obviously within the same universe. So, there might be something interesting out of it. I think it would be fun.”

“Welcome to Derry,” which was first reported as being in development in March 2022, has yet to secure a release date.

Though plot details are on the hush-hush, according to Variety, the official logline states, “Set in the world of Stephen King’s ‘It’ universe, ‘Welcome to Derry’ is based on King’s ‘It’ novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films ‘It’ and ‘It: Chapter Two.’”