Michigan Drivers Shocked When Billboard Displays Porn For 20 Minutes

An electronic billboard near Auburn Hills, Michigan, aroused a lot of attention Saturday night after it started playing a porn video.

Police said they received numerous calls about the graphic images on the billboard, which is located on the I-75 and M-59 interchange, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Dr. Justin Kammo, one of the drivers who saw the sex-laden videos, told told WXYZ TV he nearly got into an accident because he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“I came across a billboard and it was something unusual. I saw two girls. Lesbian porn,” Kammo said.

Another driver, Chuck McMahon, told Detroit station Detroit station WDIV that he thought at first the video was an intentional ad for something like a strip club. Then he realized what it really was.

“I was just looking up at it and I was like, ‘Huh, oh, wow. That’s porn,’” McMahon said.

Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon told the Free Press the explicit videos were on the screen for about 20 minutes.

Here’s a SFW video of what commuters saw on the road.

So apparently someone was playing porn on a billboard off I-75...

pic.twitter.com/HuwZkXiLmI — Chris Robertson (@needaproject) September 30, 2019

Although a sight like this could definitely lead to distracted driving, Gagnon told the Free Press there were no reports of accidents caused by drivers taking their eyes off the road to look at the bawdy billboard.

Police said they hope to release more information Monday on how the video got on the screen. They said it’s possible a hacker got into the billboard’s system.