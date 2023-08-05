Billie Eilish Honors Late 'Euphoria' Actor Angus Cloud With Lollapalooza Tribute

Billie Eilish made a brief, touching tribute to late “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud during her headlining set at Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival on Thursday.

Eilish performed Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone,” a song also featuring her vocals that appears in the second season of “Euphoria.”

“RIP to Angus Cloud, everybody,” she said before a sea of fans in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Cloud, known for his role of Fezco in the hit HBO series, died at his family’s Oakland, California home on Monday. He was 25.

The actor’s family, in a statement, revealed that Cloud’s father had recently been buried and he “intensely struggled with this loss.”

A number of Cloud’s “Euphoria” co-stars have also offered tributes in the wake of his death including Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, the latter of whom called the actor “an open soul, with the kindest heart” and someone who filled the room with laughter.

Zendaya, in an Instagram post, wrote that words aren’t enough to describe the actor’s “infinite beauty.”

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” she wrote.

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love... ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.”

Cloud’s co-star Dominic Fike also remarked on the late actor’s “spark” at a tribute during a concert in Houston on Tuesday.

“I haven’t had a lot of death happen around me and this was the first time I feel like I knew the person well enough to cry over and feel something,” Fike said.

He later added: “I sometimes look at people like sparks. I zoom out and I think people have wavelengths and if you zoom out far enough, maybe some people you see — probably not a lot of us at all — but I think if you zoomed out millions of miles, you would see this kid’s spark. You could see it from so far away, even if it was a short flash. He would light up a room, any room he walked in.”