When it comes to everyday makeup remover, you’ve tried the wipes. You’ve tried the toners. You’ve tried oil cleansers, spurge-worthy products and formulas from the drugstore that made you burn. If you have sensitive skin or are just looking for a more gentle but powerful way to clean your face at the end of the night, we’d like to direct you Bioderma’s Sensibio micellar water, which is currently on sale for $11.39.
A French pharmacy staple used and loved by HuffPost senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe, it’s a no-rinse cleanser that you can use morning and night. As she previously reported, this cleanser contains tiny balls of cleansing oil called ‘micelles’ that attract dirt and oil and nix your makeup without totally drying out your face. “It easily dissolves makeup, grime and any other icky-ness that has settled onto your skin without stripping its natural moisture barrier or leaving a film of grease afterwards,” Avila Uribe wrote. “It’s the cleanest-feeling makeup remover I’ve ever experienced.”
For years this European product was hard to procure in the U.S., but now it’s simply a click and less than $12 away. It’s a classic micellar water product that has stood the test of time and boasts many reviews saying it’s better than other options. Check out some of the reviews ahead or just scroll down to add this reviewer-beloved formula to your cart.
Promising reviews:
“Prior to purchasing this, I had always used oil or balm cleansers as my first cleansing step in my nightly double cleanse routine. I’ve recently been struggling with acne and have been trying to avoid using oils on my face when possible, so I bought this to replace my beloved cleansing balm. I cannot BELIEVE I hadn’t tried this sooner. It does a wonderful job of removing makeup and it’s so gentle on my skin. It has no smell and doesn’t irritate my eyes or cloud my vision at all after using it to remove eye makeup, and it doesn’t leave any sort of residue/film on my skin after use the way some other micellar waters I’ve tried have. So many people love this product for good reason, and it’s definitely going to be a staple in my skincare routine from here on out.” — Aimee
“I’ve bought this product over and over again because it removes my makeup without stripping my skin, or causing irritation or breakouts (which is something that tends to happen when I use oil cleansers). Also, it’s fragrance-free and comes in a large 500ml bottle. Every so often, I’ll drift away to try another micellar water, but I always come back to Bioderma.” — Megan
“This product removes makeup very easily and is great for the lazy days when you do not want to double cleans with a balm or oil.” — Emily
“I have tried many micellar waters and this Bioderma one is by far the best. I use it to remove eye makeup and it does not sting my eyes like other brands I have tried.” — Jenniffer