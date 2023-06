Bode

While not technically a gender-neutral brand, Bode designer Emily Adams Bode has stated that her designs are meant to be unisex . Their clothes are categorized as menswear and womenswear, but the site's styling makes it clear that it's meant to be mixed and matched according to what works best for your own gender identity and what appeals to you. There are whispers that a gender-neutral vertical is on the way, but until then you'll have to cobble it together yourself. But trust us, it's worth it.