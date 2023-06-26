ShoppingStyleClothinggender-neutral

HuffPost's Resource Guide To Gender-Neutral Clothing Brands

Fill your closet with gender-neutral styles that will look as good on your body as they’ll make you feel on the inside.
Pride Month is a great time for us all to reassess the gender binary norms that are deeply instilled in our heteronormative culture. This framework limits everyone, most especially those who are looking to explore their gender identity in various ways, including their style choices. And although a lot of shops and brands have made a concerted effort in recent years to make clothing that is more universally gender-neutral, it can still be quite difficult to find brands that go above and beyond, creating stylish, comfortable and cool truly unisex styles that everyone can enjoy.

Below, we’ve rounded up 17 gender-neutral clothing brands for all occasions, from everyday casual T-shirts to business suits, swimwear, undies and party clothes. They come in a range of price points and are great options for anyone looking to infuse their closet with gender-neutral styles that will look as good on their body as they make them feel on the inside. Now’s the time to harness that inner confidence and express your truest self, and there’s no better way to do that than via fashion and a queer glow-up.

1
Georgia ic25
Georgia ic25
If you're after minimalist, modern clothing with an artistic bent, then take a gander at Georgia ic25. Their ethically-produced clothing is made out of recycled and reclaimed materials, resulting in joyful silhouettes and styles. Their pieces transcend gender and can be enjoyed by anyone looking for a creative daily uniform for work, home, partying and beyond.
Shop Georgia ic25
2
Tomboy X
Tomboy X
Tomboy X was specifically founded to help fill sartorial gaps for all people on the size and gender spectrums. Famous for their various gender-neutral undies, their collection also includes swimwear, like this cute racerback unisuit, bras, activewear and apparel. The brand has a values-forward mission to provide comfortable, well-made clothes for all people in a stylish, accessible way.
Shop Tomboy X
3
Big Bud Press
Big Bud Press
Along with being gender-neutral, Los Angeles-based clothing brand Big Bud Press has inclusive sizing across the board, with petite, regular and long lengths and sizes XXS-6XL. They've got great everyday staples infused with bright, bold patterns and colors. It's a happy brand that will add joy to your closet that anyone can enjoy.
Shop Big Bud Press
4
Eckhaus Latta
Eckhaus Latta
Eckhaus Latta's designs have long been a beacon for the ultra-fashion-forward crowd, a shining example of both style and substance. The brand showcases funky, unique unisex pieces that are full of lush textures and colors, like this dreamy bubble polo top. It's definitely a splurge, but the brand's gorgeous wares are worth saving up for.
Shop Eckhaus LattaShop Eckhaus Latta at Nordstrom
5
Pangaia
Pangaia
Like a few of our other brand selections, Pangaia does have a distinction between their men's and women's sections, but their values and styling indicate clearly that this is clothing mean to be enjoyed across all gender expressions. Their unisex loungewear is a cut above, while their gender-neutral tees and outerwear are beautiful for a multitude of occasions.
Shop Pangaia
6
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
While not all of Uniqlo's clothing is gender-neutral, they do have a pretty extensive collection of unisex options. Their Uniqlo U and AIRism lines, in particular, are full of intentionally gender-neutral pieces alongside versatile items that could very well be considered universal. Uniqlo is a great option when you just want to pop out and snag a new T-shirt or some easy pants without having to do too much research.
Shop Uniqlo
7
Target
Houston White
Despite the controversies surrounding this year's Target's Pride Month collections, one of the retailer’s designer collaborations remains steadfastly gender-neutral. Houston White has great options for people looking for unisex styling and chic pieces that can be mixed and matched. It's a vibrant, inclusive clothing line that is fresh, fun and looks good on everyone.
Shop Houston White
8
Wildfang
Wildfang
Since the brand's launch in 2012, the team at Wildfang has dedicated themselves to creating gender-fluid items that everyone can enjoy. Their lineup includes delightful coveralls, vests, graphic tees and even some office-chic apparel. Wildfang also puts their money where their mouth is: The company has donated over $750,000 to philanthropic causes like the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, RAICES, ProjectQ and more. They commit at least 15 of their revenue to organizations that give back and help uplift the community and are currently partnering with singer Brandi Carlile's charity, Looking Out Foundation.
Shop Wildfang
9
Bode
Bode
While not technically a gender-neutral brand, Bode designer Emily Adams Bode has stated that her designs are meant to be unisex. Their clothes are categorized as menswear and womenswear, but the site's styling makes it clear that it's meant to be mixed and matched according to what works best for your own gender identity and what appeals to you. There are whispers that a gender-neutral vertical is on the way, but until then you'll have to cobble it together yourself. But trust us, it's worth it.
Shop BodeShop Bode at Nordstrom
10
Kirrin Finch
Kirrin Finch
Founded by Brooklyn-based couple Laura Moffat and Kelly Sanders Moffat, this conscientious clothing company makes menswear-inspired apparel for everyone. They make clothing that fits all bodies, from button-up shirts for people with large chests to cheeky bow ties. It's the perfect destination for anyone looking for their upcoming wedding guest looks.
Shop Kirrin Finch
11
Origami Customs
Origami Customs
Origami Customs specializes in customized handmade swimwear, lingerie and more for people of all genders and identities. The brand is committed to making body-affirming apparel and fashion accessories that support the transgender and queer community. Each garment is individually patterned, and they do custom alterations for free as well.
Shop Origami Customs
12
Barragán
Barragán
If you love a late '90s/early aughts aesthetic, then Barragán is for you. The brand's genderless clothing is playful and eccentric, perfect for anyone who wants to deconstruct gender norms along with archaic design rules. It simply couldn't be cooler.
Shop BarragánShop Barragán at SSENSE
13
Ijji
Ijji
Ijji was conceived as a genderless clothing brand in 2016 with an emphasis on natural fibers and innovative, beautiful silhouettes that look great on all bodies. And while the name Ijji comes from a Japanese word meaning "loose-fitting drawstring pant," the brand has everything from trousers to outerwear, knits, button-ups and more, each more beautiful than the last.
Shop Ijji
14
I And Me
I And Me
This London-based brand emphasizes a gender-neutral design process that focuses on sustainability, quality fabrics and beautiful silhouettes. There are separate sections for men and women on the site, but it appears that's mainly for sizing purposes. The clothing itself can and should be worn by anyone who is drawn to it.
I And Me
15
Jacq
Jacq
From loungewear to blazers, rompers and button-downs, the apparel at Jacq is every bit as beautiful and high-quality as it is appropriate for anyone who wants to wear it. The brand advocates for and believes in a gender-neutral future and designs for that eventuality, the result of which is gorgeous, inclusive clothing.
Shop Jacq
16
Industry Of All Nations
Industry Of All Nations
Industry of All Nations believes that much like voting, the way we shop is a very impactful action an individual can make. They provide consciously designed and manufactured clothing items like this lovely and simple cropped T-shirt that can be and should be worn by all bodies, regardless of gender. They even have a kids' line!
Shop Industry Of All Nations
