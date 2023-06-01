ShoppingEtsyPride Monthaccessories

The Best Under-$30 Pride Month Accessories You Can Get On Etsy

Feel good knowing you supported a small business instead of buying into the performative allyship of a large corporation.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Alan Schein via Getty Images

Amid what’s been an admittedly challenging year for LGBTQ folks and our (quickly diminishing) rights, Pride Month has arrived, and with it a bounty of queer joy. It’s the perfect time to represent loudly and proudly, take advantage of various Pride events and celebrations and support our beloved, special and brave community. And there’s nothing like adding a little flair to your outfits throughout the month, whether you’re hitting your local parade or checking out a popular queer hotspot.

Kick off the party by picking up a few Pride-themed accessories to sport all month long from one of our favorite retail platforms, Etsy. These sweet T-shirts, kicky rainbow shoelaces and timeless pins will come in handy during the coming weeks, and you can feel good knowing you supported small businesses instead of buying into the often performative allyship of large corporations. Keep reading and score a few of these cute Pride Month accessories for yourself.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Etsy
A pair of rainbow-bedecked socks
Add a punch of vibrancy to everyday socks with this sweet rainbow-striped pair from Etsy seller TheQueerFandom. According to reviews, these crew socks are as comfy and soft as they are an easy way to show your pride.
$9.99+ at Etsy
2
Etsy
A Progress Pride rainbow pin
Affix one of these pins to your bag, jacket, backpack and more for a bit of meaningful flair that you can wear during Pride Month and beyond. Snag some for yourself and the queer cutie in your life from Etsy shop FlagPinsForACause.
$8.45+ at Etsy
3
Etsy
A fresh hair scrunchie
Top your ponytail with this kicky scrunchie from Etsy seller shopMeghanMcCrary, It's stretchy and durable, made with lightweight performance polyester fabric that is wrinkle-resistant and can be washed with ease.
$6 at Etsy
4
Etsy
A subtle rainbow flag T-shirt
If you're a collector of T-shirts, then you'll definitely want this sweet addition in your repertoire for all your upcoming Pride-related activities. Pick one up from Etsy seller AmazedSoftThreads in a very wide array of colors, sizes and styles.
$14.94+ at Etsy
5
Etsy
A rainbow flower crown
Etsy seller YonderWindow makes these popular flower crowns that couldn't be more perfect for Pride. It makes a bold statement and will add a touch of romantic softness to your Pride vibe.
$25 at Etsy
6
Etsy
A set of rainbow huggie hoop earrings
How adorable are these hoop earrings? They're perfect for someone who prefers more subtle accessories. They're available from Ety store JewelryOptimist in gold, rose gold or silver in three different sizes.
$12.95+ at Etsy
7
Etsy
A "Kiss More Girls" T-shirt
State it plainly with a playful shirt that declares your intentions. Get this from Etsy seller CustomShirtsManias in a wide range of sizes and colors.
$9.30+ at Etsy
8
Etsy
A rainbow-festooned cap
Sun protection and Pride paraphernalia in one? My favorite. This simple, easy cap from seller FundraisingForACause is great for your whole crew and can be purchased alone or in packs of five, 12 and 25.
$11.69+ at Etsy
9
Etsy
A shoelace tag featuring the lesbian flag
Add one of these tags to your Doc Martens or whatever delightful shoe you'll be wearing during Pride Month and feel good about supporting a good cause. Fifteen percent of the proceeds from Etsy seller GayPrideShopUK's shop go to three LGBTQ+ charities.
$16.77 at Etsy
10
Etsy
Protect Trans Kids T-shirt
Make it apparent that you're on the right side of history and committed to protecting the most vulnerable among us with this T-shirt from Etsy seller IvyCustomShirt. It's available in a vast array of sizes, colors and styles.
$8.39+ at Etsy
11
Etsy
A baton pin in one of many Pride flags
You can't go wrong with a pin, and these slim and streamlined baton-style pins from UK-based seller ThePinPrick come in a variety of different Pride flag designs. Options include rainbow, inclusive rainbow, progress rainbow, lesbian, bisexual, gay male, pansexual, asexual, transgender, nonbinary and more. They're perfect for the minimalist in your life.
$11.60+ at Etsy
12
Etsy
Rainbow striped Pride shoelaces
Add some rainbow shoelaces to your sneakers and boots courtesy of Etsy shop FundraisingForACause. They're kicky and fun and won't break the bank. Buy a set individually or in packs of five, 10 or 25 for your entire group.
$4.49+ at Etsy
13
Etsy
A cheeky pin
It doesn't get much more iconic than this pink triangle "be gay do crime" pin from Etsy shop LeftOfRainier. Reviewers rave about this pin and note that the back of the card to which it is affixed comes with information about the slogan's origins.
$15 at Etsy
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

TomboyX

Shop These Queer-Owned Brands During Pride Month And Beyond

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE