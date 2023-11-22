HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Bissell’s Little Green portable carpet cleaner is a big-time fan favorite, so there’s a rush whenever it gets marked down. It sold out after just one day during this last month’s Prime Day, and if you missed out on snagging one, we’ve got great news: It’s even cheaper today at Walmart’s Black Friday sale, marked all the way down to a jaw-dropping $78 — a whole 36% off.
Walmart+ members have exclusive online access to the Black Friday sale for three hours before it becomes available to the public at 3 p.m. ET, but you can join and immediately access this deal, plus get benefits like free delivery, quick shipping and discounts on gas for a year.
Of course, you might be wondering why this Little Green is not green, but that’s because this color is exclusive to Walmart, like a sweet superhero cleaning secret hiding in plain sight for anyone who enjoys being different or appreciates everything in chic, always-classic black. But it’s got all the same cleaning power and capabilities of the green version, and at a price you shouldn’t pass up.
This model comes with the same 3-inch tough stain tool as the green one to spray, scrub and suction away dirt and stains, the same handy 48-ounce tank capacity and the same free 8-ounce bottle of Bissell’s Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness cleaner.
I own one of these Little Green cleaners, and they are indeed supremely portable and carpet-saving (pet owners love them). Every time I spill food on my rug — this happens way too often — I just run for the Little Green, flip it on, spend a scant minute scrubbing, then suction up the dirty water and breath a sigh of relief. It’s saved me from soy sauce, ketchup, salad dressing, dollops of of curry and more than one dropped cheeseburger.
Reviewers say they also use this on upholstery, car seats and even mattresses. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we cover here at HuffPost, and this is the lowest price I remember seeing for it. Grab one now before stock runs out.
Promising reviews from Walmart.com:
“Honestly amazing, my roommate’s cat knocked over a plant I’d just repotted and this made the carpet look good as new. We’re about to move, so I didn’t want to be charged for replacing all the carpets if it came to that which could be hundreds. Walmart had it for the cheapest price I’d seen anywhere, so I grabbed it. It took all the solution it came with and around an hour to do but it looks 1000% better. Prior to this I had rented one from Lowe’s which helped a little, but the stain was still noticeable. This made it look like there never was a stain. 10/10...” — Emily, verified purchase
“Love this cleaner, I cleaned my kitchen stool seats, my sofas and my hallway carpets boy did it leave it so clean and very easy to use highly recommend.” —Arlene, verified purchase
“Bought this because we needed a portable, smaller carpet cleaner to take back and forth to our cabin for smaller messes. Also for our boat and vehicles as well. It’s so easy to transport and functions really well. We were actually very impressed, it worked better then we expected.” — NW, verified purchase
“I’m so glad that I bought the little green machine. Everyday messes are not as upsetting as they used to be. This machine has cleaned everything spotless, including black coffee and doggie accidents. And you can’t even tell where these stains occurred. I’ve also used it to clean our dining room chairs, really perked them up. So handy to have the green machine at hand.” — Rebekah