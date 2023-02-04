The Best Black-Owned Brands To Shop At Target

Target The Honey Pot menstrual pads, Satya+Sage candle, Mented lipstick, Partake cookies, Alaffia bubble bath

Let this February — Black History Month — serve as a reminder that supporting Black-owned businesses should be a year-round endeavor. You don’t even need to change the way you shop to do it. Many of the retailers (both online and brick and mortar) that you already frequent (including Amazon) have Black-owned brands making beautiful products and life-enhancing goods.

Is Target your happy place? The retailer has promised to spend $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by 2025. This means growing the number of Black-owned brands on their store shelves, spending more with Black-owned suppliers and giving resources to Black entrepreneurs. There are already a lot of amazing Black owned brands available in their stores and online. Rounded up here are 15 to support not just this February, but always.

Advertisement