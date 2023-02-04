ShoppingtargetBlack-owned business

The Best Black-Owned Brands To Shop At Target

Get everything from food and makeup to home decor and pet accessories.

On Assignment For HuffPost

The Honey Pot menstrual <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fthe-honey-pot-company-non-herbal-regular-pads-with-wings-organic-cotton-cover-20ct%2F-%2FA-81782449" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pads" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fthe-honey-pot-company-non-herbal-regular-pads-with-wings-organic-cotton-cover-20ct%2F-%2FA-81782449" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">pads</a>, Satya+Sage <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F9oz-blessed-candle-satya-sage%2F-%2FA-82473857" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F9oz-blessed-candle-satya-sage%2F-%2FA-82473857" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">candle</a>, Mented <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmented-cosmetics-semi-matte-lipstick-0-13oz%2F-%2FA-79919018" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lipstick" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmented-cosmetics-semi-matte-lipstick-0-13oz%2F-%2FA-79919018" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">lipstick</a>, Partake <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fpartake-gluten-free-vegan-chocolate-chip-cookies-5-5oz%2F-%2FA-79473870" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cookies" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fpartake-gluten-free-vegan-chocolate-chip-cookies-5-5oz%2F-%2FA-79473870" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">cookies</a>, Alaffia <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Falaffia-baby-38-kids-lemon-lavender-bubble-bath-32-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-16740875" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bubble bath" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63dd6ad9e4b01e9288711e10&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Falaffia-baby-38-kids-lemon-lavender-bubble-bath-32-fl-oz%2F-%2FA-16740875" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">bubble bath</a>
Target
The Honey Pot menstrual pads, Satya+Sage candle, Mented lipstick, Partake cookies, Alaffia bubble bath

Let this February — Black History Month — serve as a reminder that supporting Black-owned businesses should be a year-round endeavor. You don’t even need to change the way you shop to do it. Many of the retailers (both online and brick and mortar) that you already frequent (including Amazon) have Black-owned brands making beautiful products and life-enhancing goods.

Is Target your happy place? The retailer has promised to spend $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by 2025. This means growing the number of Black-owned brands on their store shelves, spending more with Black-owned suppliers and giving resources to Black entrepreneurs. There are already a lot of amazing Black owned brands available in their stores and online. Rounded up here are 15 to support not just this February, but always.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Partake
Let’s start things off on a sweet note. Denise Woodard founded Partake Foods after her daughter was diagnosed with multiple food allergies. Now, the brand makes delicious treats free of the top nine allergens. Oh, and they’re vegan too.
$4.99 at Target
2
Target
BLK & Bold
While you’re in the grocery section, pick up some coffee from Blk & Bold. The Rise & Grind medium roast is their signature coffee and has notes of toffee and lemon.
$12.99 at Target
3
Target
A Dozen Cousins
Stock your pantry with flavor-packed heat-and-eat meals from A Dozen Cousins. You’ll find different rice and bean options at Target, but this Cuban Black Beans flavored with onions, bell peppers and garlic is a stand out with reviewers.
$2.99 at Target
4
Target
SheaMoisture
SheaMoisture not only has an entire hair care line, but they have a body and skincare line too, so you can literally deck out your entire bathroom with their products. This shampoo, made specifically for thick, curly hair, smells like coconut and hibiscus.
$13.99 at Target
5
Target
Mented Cosmetics
Mented Cosmetics is a vegan makeup brand created by and for women of color. Foundation, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, lipstick — this brand has everything you need. This popular semi-matte lipstick comes in nine different colors.
$16.50 at Target
6
Target
Alaffia
All of the products in this bath, skin and hair care line are fair trade, supporting communities in West Africa. This kids bubble bath is made with moisturizing shea and soothing lavender. Here’s hoping it will lead to a quick and easy bedtime.
$14.99 at Target
7
Target
The Honey Pot
If your bathroom is going to be stocked with feminine hygiene products, they might as well be cute, right? The Honey Pot has a full line of menstrual, sexual wellness and incontinence products available at Target.
$6.99 at Target
8
Target
Jungalow by Justina Blakeney
Switching out your shower curtain can completely transform your bathroom. There’s a whole lot of options to choose from by designer, artist and author Justina Blakeney, not to mention other home goods, like bedding and decorative items.
$39.99 at Target
9
Target
Be Rooted
Be Rooted is the first Black-owned stationery brand to be sold at Target, but they don’t just have cute paper goods. They also make fun decorative items, like this stylish throw pillow.
$19.99 at Target
10
Target
Freres Branchiaux
Not only are Freres Branchiaux candles made from soy for a longer burning time, a full 10 percent of the proceeds goes to help homeless shelters across the country. The Love Jones candle has top notes of apple, peach, grapefruit, vanilla, cream and mandarin.
$25 at Target
11
Target
Satya+Sage
Another Black-owned candle brand you can find at Target is Satya+Sage, which makes eco-friendly products designed to elevate self-care. This “Blessed” candle is made with mint, rosemary and eucalyptus essential oils. You’ll definitely be inspired to breathe deep.
$29 at Target
12
Target
Surprise Powerz
Surprise Powerz’s line of dolls are made to promote STEM learning in kids. All the dolls, including this one, say over 75 phrases that teach kids through imaginative storytelling. With this doll, the phrases are about the solar system. Plus, how cute is she?
$49.99 at Target
13
Target
Culturetags
This is the perfect game to play with your social media-obsessed friends. Who will be crowned the most knowledgable in your friend group? It makes a great, interactive housewarming gift too.
$16.49 at Target
14
Naturalistas
While most stores sell dolls with a range of skin tones, it’s still not easy to find a doll with textured hair. Naturalistas is a doll line that celebrates natural coils, curls and crowns.
$9.99 at Target
15
Target
Fresh Pawz
Deck out your dog or cat in this “Adidog” hoodie to give them some sporty vibes on their walks around the neighborhood.
$14.99 at Target
