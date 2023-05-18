Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Pays Tribute To 'Amazing' Husband On His Birthday

Kelly Rizzo, the widow of late “Full House” star Bob Saget, looked back at “feeling like the luckiest person on Earth” with her late husband on what would have been his 67h birthday on Wednesday.

Rizzo, who has shared a number of heartfelt messages since her husband’s tragic death in January 2022, wished her late husband a happy birthday in an Instagram post featuring several personal snaps.

“Happy birthday 🎂 This truly never gets less weird or surreal. But the gratitude grows every single day,” Rizzo wrote.

“I’ll never stop feeling like the luckiest person on Earth to have had the privilege of spending 6 years with this amazing man. Life is short and we never know how long we are going to be here. And I still take comfort in the fact that Bob used every minute on this planet to enjoy life to the fullest and make the world a better place.”

Rizzo, the host and creator of “Eat Travel Rock TV,” called on fans to “do as” Saget would do to celebrate the late comedian on his birthday.

“Tell all the people you love that you love them, preferably in a very long & verbose voice text dictated by Siri,” she wrote.

“I’ll celebrate him today by having a very-cold, extra dry dirty martini with blue-cheese olives (IYKYK). And I hope he’s celebrating up there with a massive cigar (his favorite thing), a martini, and a few dozen oysters while sitting on a beach. He would love that. Thank you all for still loving Bob so much. 🎂🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Rizzo also shared touching birthday tributes to Saget on her Instagram story including one from Caitlin McHugh Stamos – actor and wife of “Full House” star John Stamos – and another from Grammy-winning producer and photographer Mathieu Bitton, as well.

A number of stars commented under Rizzo’s post on Wednesday including Taylor Lautner, John Mayer and Katie Couric.

“Sending you so much love and saluting Bob for everything he meant and will continue to mean to so many. You’re great and I know he would be so proud of you. ❤️,” Couric wrote.

Mayer, Saget’s friend who took part in a Netflix tribute for him last year, also shared a sweet post in honor of his late pal on Wednesday.

“I guess what I’m saying is… thank God for our ability to remember those who have left us. It’s one of the rare divine traits of being human; we can reflect and revisit and keep the flame of someone’s impact on our lives burning bright,” Mayer wrote.