GLAAD Withdraws ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Award Nomination After Bryan Singer Allegations

The growing list of sexual misconduct allegations against director Bryan Singer just cost him his latest chance at a GLAAD honor.

The Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” has been removed from contention in the “Outstanding Film – Wide Release” category for the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards, Variety reported Thursday. The announcement came one day after an Atlantic article detailed claims from four men who said Singer molested or raped them as teens.

GLAAD officials said the decision to withdraw “Bohemian Rhapsody” from consideration was a “difficult” one in a statement sent to HuffPost. “This week’s story in The Atlantic documenting unspeakable harms endured by young men and teenage boys brought to light a reality that cannot be ignored or even tacitly rewarded,” the statement read.

Though officials praised “Bohemian Rhapsody” for honoring Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s life, they continued, “We believe, however, that we must send a clear and unequivocal message to LGBTQ youth and all survivors of sexual assault that GLAAD and our community will stand with survivors and will not be silent when it comes to protecting them from those who would do them harm.”

GLAAD also called out Singer’s use of the word “homophobic” in his Wednesday statement denying the allegations against him.

“Singer’s response to The Atlantic story wrongfully used ‘homophobia’ to deflect from sexual assault allegations and GLAAD urges the media and the industry at large to not gloss over the fact that survivors of sexual assault should be put first,” the statement read.

Though Singer was fired from “Bohemian Rhapsody” midway through production and replaced by Dexter Fletcher, he retained sole directorial credit.

Singer, whose other films include “The Usual Suspects” and the “X-Men” franchise, had blasted The Atlantic’s investigation as a “homophobic smear campaign” in his statement.

“It’s sad that The Atlantic would stoop to this low standard of journalistic integrity,” he said at the time. “Again, I am forced to reiterate that this story rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money or attention.”

The Atlantic investigation follows a series of previous sexual misconduct claims against Singer, who has vehemently denied all of the allegations.

Still, whether or not the GLAAD announcement will have any resounding impact on “Bohemian Rhapsody” remains to be seen. Despite mixed reviews, the movie has been a worldwide smash at the box office and received five Academy Award nominations, including one for Rami Malek’s portrayal of Mercury.