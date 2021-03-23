Boulder Grocery Store Shooting: What We Know About The Victims

Leiker, 51, was an employee at King Soopers who had worked at the store for more than 30 years, her friend Lexi Knutson told Reuters.

“Teri was the most selfless, innocent, amazing person I have had the honor of meeting,” Knutson wrote in a Facebook post following Leiker’s death. “Our paths crossed in 2017 during a CU Boulder Best Buddies meeting. Her shy friendship towards me turned into a sort of sisterhood.”

Knutson described how the two “took Boulder by storm,” going to local bars and sporting events together. Leiker was a University of Colorado Boulder “super fan,” Knutson wrote.

Leiker had many friends and a boyfriend, Knutson said, adding that the two women chatted on the phone every day, usually early in the morning.

“She always ended the calls with ‘love your buddy, Teri,’” she wrote.

Tralona “Lonna” Bartkowiak