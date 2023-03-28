Brian Cox Shares The One 'Succession' Request That Makes Him Think Humans Are 'So Stupid'

Brian Cox attends the Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on March 12, 2022. LISA O'CONNOR via Getty Images

Brian Cox is getting stopped by fans of “Succession,” and it’s making him question humanity as a whole.

The star of the HBO hit spoke about the one request he constantly gets from devotees of the show, who ask him to pull a Logan Roy.

Advertisement

“They always want me to tell them to ‘fuck off,’” Cox told IMDb in a video interview published Saturday, referencing his character’s frequent retort.

The actor proceeded to act out an interaction with a fan asking, “Can you tell me to fuck off?” while pretending to hold up a camera.

“And I go: ‘What the fuck? Why do they want me to tell them to fuck off?’” he said.

“Well, there must be something really deep in that,” he quipped. “We’ve reached a whole level that we’re not really aware of when we’re going up and asking the guy off the television to tell them to fuck off,” he said with a smile.

“Human beings are so stupid,” Cox concluded, bursting into laughter.

Advertisement

The Scottish actor has previously acknowledged that it can be hard to fulfill these fan requests, as “it’s not the easiest thing to say to people.”

“It started when I was playing L.B.J. in one of those theaters in New York,” he told The Hollywood Reporter last year, referring to his 2019 portrayal of President Lyndon B. Johnson on Broadway. “I came out one night and there was this young couple, very sweet, about 17, and they had a video and they said, ‘Could you tell us to fuck off, please?’ I mean, it’s unbelievable.”

Despite what seems to be occasional reluctance, Cox clearly doesn’t have a problem saying it to certain people ― especially when they’re paying.

For just $689, you too can hear Cox tell you to “fuck off” in your own personal video on the platform Cameo.

The fourth and final season of “Succession” premiered Sunday.