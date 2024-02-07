Britney Spears Posts That She Made Out With Ben Affleck

Britney Spears posted a throwback Instagram photo on Wednesday with Ben Affleck and singer Diane Warren and said that she made out with Affleck the night the photo was taken.
“He’s such an amazing actor,” Spears wrote on Instagram. “Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot ... damn that’s crazy !!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl,” The New York Post reported on the now-deleted post.
According to an old magazine clipping, the throwback photo appears to have been taken more than 20 years ago at a party to celebrate one of Spears’ sold-out concerts.
Affleck’s representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.
In 2000, Spears was on “The View” and said her celebrity crushes were Brad Pitt and Affleck.
“I like kind of scruffy,” she said.
Since getting out from under her father’s conservatorship, Spears has been telling fans more about her life. In a 2023 memoir, Spears said that her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake cheated on her and also asked her to get an abortion.
She also said she had a quick fling with actor Colin Farrell.
“Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight,” Spears wrote.