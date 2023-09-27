Britney Spears Wants Fans To ‘Lighten Up’ After Video Showed Her Dancing With Knives

Britney Spears has posted many videos of herself dancing on social media, but a recent clip raised eyebrows among her fans.
After the pop star posted footage of herself on Monday showing off her moves while wielding two butcher knives, people began calling her antics “disturbing.”
In the clip she shared on Instagram, Spears sported what she called a “Pretty Woman” top with white bikini bottoms as she grooved to the music. Her dogs, appearing in the background, seemingly ran for cover when she began twirling in circles and clinking the knives together.
Spears later edited her Instagram caption to clarify that the knives were not real, TMZ reports.
“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon,” she wrote.
But fans were skeptical, given how real the knives looked and the distinctive sound they made clanking together as she busted a move.
The star later posted another dancing clip in which she appeared with a white bandage wrapped around her arm. The clip garnered more than 88,000 likes, but people also noticed that Spears had a minor cut on her thigh, kicking off even more speculation.
Commenting was disabled on both videos, so commenters took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their concern.
Others defended Spears’ decision to play with knives.
Spears later shared in a separate Instagram post that she was just having fun channeling singer Shakira’s famous knife dance from the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month.
“Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira,” she wrote in the caption on Tuesday.