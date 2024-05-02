HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
We’ve covered Brooks sneakers before at HuffPost — namely the Ghost 14, a highly-rated running shoe beloved by the older women that we know, in addition to scores of HuffPost readers. In researching for that story, we learned Brooks were gladly worn by not only runners but also older active folks, orthotic wearers, people recovering from foot, knee and hip surgeries and really, anyone who likes a roomy “toe box.”
Lucky for us, the brand just launched the Ghost 16, the newest iteration of this reader-beloved style.
This latest version of the Ghost is partially made with recycled materials, offering an EVA foam and rubber midsole that gives you a neutral cushion without being bulky. Where older models of the Ghost have soles infused with air, the 16 model uses nitrogen to be extra lightweight, and “floaty-feeling” per the brand.
The 16 also offers an extra grippy rubber outsole, providing traction on uneven ground and making the shoes even more durable. The enhanced air mesh upper promises breathability while still offering a secure fit and the sole is specially designed to lessen extra pressure on the balls of your feet as you walk or run.
Certified pedorthist Michael Fishkin also named Brooks as a supportive and comfortable option for adults, saying it’s a top-recommended brand for patients. Reviews for earlier models of the Ghost say these kicks are great for hiking, traveling, playing with kids and grandkids, running errands and just hanging out.
If you’re in the market for a solid pair of sneakers, the Ghost 16 is the newest option from a revered brand. It’s a fuss-free sneaker that’s intended to keep you balanced and smooth-moving, wherever your feet take you.
Both the women’s and men’s styles come in seven colorways and offer narrow, wide and extra-wide options. The women’s sizes run 5-13 and men’s 7-15.
If you’d like to hear more about users’ experience with the 16, we’ve rounded up some promising reviews from the Brooks website:
“Great updated ghost. I always gravitate towards Ghost when looking for a new pair of runners/walkers, and this new pair is the best. So comfortable right out of the box. Springy and supportive... like Im floating on air. Worth every penny” — jeanne m
“These shoes are wonderful! I work in healthcare and I’m on my feet most of the day. My feet are very picky and I need comfortable shoes. I ordered these on a whim because I liked the color. I could not be happier with these and will be ordering more.” —Regina S
“Ghost shoes are the best. They are comfortable, wear well, and fit well. Love that they fit the same from year to year, which isn’t always the case; this makes it easy to feel comfortable ordering them online.” —Connie B
“Comfortable shoes, lightweight and room in the toe box. Shoe fits true to size. Love the colors.” —Michelle R
“I love the Ghost 16. They are comfortable. The cushioning and support are great. The toe box seems to be a little wider, which I like. I don’t have any negative comments on this sneaker. I rotate between Ghost 16 and Ghost Max.” — Cindy A
“I am so far liking the new Ghost 16. It has a snugger feel to it and very nice cushioning. It feels more supportive because of the snugger fit and that has been particularly good for my right foot because I had a very bad ankle fracture and dislocation that has left that foot much weaker than my other one. Because of a bunion I have had for years, the snugger fit is a little tight in that one area, but so far, it has not interfered with me being able to run. The shoe is also very light and responsive. Liking this very much so far” —Laura K