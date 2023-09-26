Brooks Robinson, Beloved Baltimore Orioles 3rd Baseman, Dead At 86

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson died at 86 on Tuesday.

Robinson’s team of 23 seasons, the Baltimore Orioles, announced his death in a joint statement with his family: “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson.”

Calling him “an integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955,” the statement added, “he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball.”

The statement did not disclose a cause of death.

Brooks Robinson of the Baltimore Orioles is seen circa 1975. Focus On Sport via Getty Images

Robinson was an 18-time All-Star and played with the Orioles for all of his 23 seasons in Major League Baseball.

He cemented his place in Baltimore history after taking home the World Series pennant with The Birds in 1966 and again in 1970 when he was named Series MVP.

Robinson’s ace fielding skills and rocket of an arm earned him the nickname “The Human Vacuum Cleaner,” according to ESPN.

After hanging up his jersey for the final time after the 1977 season, the Arkansas native was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1983.