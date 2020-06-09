BTS Sings ‘Baby Shark’ In Never-Before-Seen ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Clip

BTS fans, James Corden is thankful for everything you doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.

After the popular South Korean band BTS announced Saturday that they had donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement, their fans decided to mobilize. Often referred to as the BTS ARMY, fans of the band matched that donation in around 24 hours using the hashtag #MatchTheMillion. In addition to doubling the donation, BTS ARMY, as well as other K-pop fans, have hijacked hashtags such as #WhiteLivesMatter by spamming them with K-pop content.

On Monday, as a thanks to those fans, “Late Late Show” host Corden released a never-before-seen clip of BTS singing “Baby Shark” on his hit segment “Carpool Karaoke.”

Corden previously released his “Carpool Karaoke” episode with the band back in February, showing them singing along to Cardi B and Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” as well as Post Malone’s “Circles.” But just when you think you’ve seen it all, they’ve now — somehow — made “Baby Shark” a little less annoying: