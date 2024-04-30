Politicspete buttigieg

Police’s Computer-Generated Image Is Giving People Real Pete Buttigieg Vibes

“This is Goldeneye Pete Buttigieg,” one social media user joked about the picture.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is the latest public figure whose (potential) lookalike is being sought by police in England.

Investigators in the southeast town of Tunbridge Wells on Monday issued a computer-generated image “of a man they would like to identify in connection with a burglary,” per a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“A 90-year-old homeowner heard the intruder upstairs after returning to the house from her front garden,” police said in a statement. “When confronted, it is alleged the man claimed he was a police officer before leaving the property empty-handed.”

Kent Police shared the picture on X and commenters immediately suggested it looked like Buttigieg:

Lookalikes of “Friends” star David Schwimmer and British soccer legend David Beckham have both been the subjects of previous police appeals that have gone viral. Buttigieg has not commented on the photo.

