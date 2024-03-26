ShoppingSolar Eclipseglasses

Safely Watch The Upcoming Solar Eclipse With These Certified Glasses

Buy these ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses now before they sell out everywhere.
These eclipse viewing glasses are made with the correct solar filter lenses.
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will take place, an anticipated astronomical phenomenon that will be visible across North America and won’t occur in this region again for another 20 years, according to scientists.

Now, if you recall anything from the solar eclipse that happened in 2017, there was a mad dash to secure a pair of eclipse glasses to make properly viewing the event possible, and also safe.

This time around, the American Astronomical Society has expressed concern about the selling of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses, which may not have the correct UV filters to protect eyes like they claim. In an effort to reduce confusion (and eye damage, for that matter), the society set up a task force to source which products and suppliers meet the international safety requirements for glasses specifically used for direct viewing of the sun (different than regular sunglasses) and are thus International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-certified.

Since the eclipse is under two short weeks away, don’t wait to grab a pair of solar eclipse glasses for yourself, family and friends. We perused the AAS’ list of certified products for you in order to find some of the best still-available options. You can see for yourself in the list ahead.

1
Amazon
A pair of Soluna eclipse glasses
This pair of Soluna eclipse glasses are the highest-rated on this list and come with plenty of reviews from users who purchased them for other solar eclipses in the past. They are ISO-certified for safe direct viewing of the sun and can filter out 99.99% of intense visible light. Soluna has also been authenticated by the Amazon Transparency Program, an effort by the retailer to prevent the selling of counterfeit products.
$14.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Five pairs of Solar Viewer eclipse glasses
You can grab five pairs of these ISO-certified solar eclipse viewing glasses for less than $20. Many reviewers claim that they worked great for previous solar eclipse events and they were happy with the price.
$22 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A 12-pack of solar eclipse glasses
Grab enough solar eclipse glasses for your whole group of friends and family with this pack that includes 12 ISO-certified pairs plus a special filter lens that can be placed over your camera's phone lens to capture photos and videos of the eclipse.
$19.95 at Amazon (regularly $36.95)
