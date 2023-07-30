Nicki Minaj Makes History As First Female Celebrity Playable Character In ‘Call Of Duty’

Barbz, get ready to pull up.

Season 5 of the Call of Duty video game will feature rap queen Nicki Minaj as the first-ever female celebrity Operator playable character, publisher Activision announced on Wednesday.

Several real-life celebrities have appeared in the franchise’s games over the years, including soccer great Lionel Messi and basketball legend Kevin Durant. But the only women to appear as Operators have been fictional ― until Nicki the Ninja united with the brand.

She’ll appear as an Operator in the games Warzone and Modern Warfare II in honor of CoD’s “50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration,” along with hitmakers Snoop Dogg, who has partnered with the brand before, and 21 Savage.

CoD has already warned players in a press release that the “Barbie World” rapper won’t be showing up as “Chill Nicki,” but rather as “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” a nod to Minaj’s ready-for-war hit track from earlier this year where she promises enemies she’ll “boom your face off.”

Call of Duty’s official Twitter page showed off a teaser image of Minaj’s appearance in the game, sporting pink hair and toting a large neon pink gun.

The game’s developer said in the press release that Minaj will have her own storefront full of goodies in Season 5 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, which will likely include the aforementioned Barbie-pink assault rifle.

Nicki Minaj is coming to Call of Duty pic.twitter.com/CFYwhjWfUL — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

After word of Minaj’s involvement hit Twitter, fans trickled in to hilariously gush about their excitement.

It’s the way I’m really finna download call of duty just to play as Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/IPvqUkZ54o — NATE (@NATERERUN) July 27, 2023

me playing call of duty not knowing anything just cuz nicki minaj is on it pic.twitter.com/5ubucZNVRX https://t.co/GC6LUnGNNK — welp. (@YSLONIKA) July 27, 2023

Me & the girls playing as Nicki Minaj in call of duty pic.twitter.com/aBfHycFGr7 — 🌟 (@babyydreamz) July 27, 2023

Minaj’s appearance was teased last year in a promotional video for the game’s preorder, which featured a star-studded mix of artists, athletes and actors, including rapper Lil Baby, comedian Pete Davidson and country singer Kane Brown.

In the promo, Minaj is seen standing in front of a helicopter, in a camo-print skirt and surrounded by women, as she raps: “Pull up with the Barbz/ Superheroes, no capes.”

The trailer sparked debate on Twitter after many fans speculated that Minaj may have only snagged the endorsement deal due to fellow rapper Cardi B dropping the ball on the opportunity, after the former reality star hinted about it in a tweet.

Last September, the “WAP” artist tweeted about having missed out on “a multi-million dollar” deal with the franchise because of legal troubles stemming from an assault case.

The cost of the celebrity skins hasn’t been announced yet, but they’re set to release when the Season 5 update launches on August 2.