Nicki Minaj’s New 'Call Of Duty' Trailer Sparks Speculation On Twitter

Nicki Minaj is taking her talents to the world of “Call of Duty.”

On Sunday, Infinity Ward and Activision released a trailer for their upcoming game “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.” The Grammy-winning rapper appears in the promo alongside an array of popular artists, athletes and actors ― including rapper Lil Baby, comedian Pete Davidson and country singer Kane Brown ― as they rally their “squads” with a call-and-response military cadence to prepare for battle.

In the trailer, Minaj stands in front of a helicopter, sporting a camouflage-printed skirt and flanked by women, as she raps: “Pull up with the Barbz/ Superheroes, no capes.”

The game trailer marks the third collaboration this year between Minaj and Lil Baby, who has also appeared on Minaj’s singles “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.”

Minaj’s appearance in the trailer ignited chatter on Twitter, with many fans speculating that she may have taken advantage of an endorsement deal that fellow rapper Cardi B failed to snag.

Cardi B said she lost a Call Of Duty bag and now in the new commercial they have Nicki Minaj 🤣 that’s petty af — Brother Umar’s Thoughts (@RemySipn) October 9, 2022

LMFAOO call of duty is hilarious for this pic.twitter.com/W3b9f14mYP — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 9, 2022

Nicki took Cardi B’s Call of Duty deal I’m so fucking dead.. That’s how you do it Queen I KNOW THATS RIGHT 😩🤣💀 — ❦ (@JAESREVENGE) October 9, 2022

YOU TELLING ME CALL OF DUTY CANCELLED A CARDI B SKIN TO PUT NICKI MINAJ IN THE NEW TRAILER????? WE BETTER GET A DAMN NICKI SKIN ACTIVISION — ski (@Exain_) October 9, 2022

It’s been half an hour and Cardi B fans are already talking shit bout Nicki Minaj getting the “Call of Duty” deal that was taken away from Cardi. Fkn typical. — Tommy Kenny (@TOMiKENiMusic) October 9, 2022

Call of Duty the true Game Goats. They got Lil Baby and dropped Cardi B for Nicki Minaj. pic.twitter.com/P133iErdJp — IG Jadore992 (@Manofsteel_xk) October 9, 2022

Last month, Cardi, who has had a longstanding public feud with Minaj, alluded to having fumbled an opportunity for “a multi-million dollar” deal with the “Call of Duty” franchise, because of legal troubles stemming from an assault case.

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now,” Cardi tweeted on Sept. 27. “I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys, think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”