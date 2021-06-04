Cop Allegedly Concussed By Capitol Rioter: 'You Have Stolen Moments Away From Me'

A female U.S. Capitol officer who responded to the deadly riot on Jan. 6 testified against an alleged rioter who she said gave her a concussion.

Ryan Samsel of Pennsylvania has been in custody since February, after he allegedly took part violence during the Capitol riot that left five people dead and more than 140 officers injured. Among those injured was a female officer who Samsel allegedly assaulted by pushing her, causing her to fall and hit her head on the stairs behind her, which resulted in a concussion, federal prosecutors said in a recent court filing.

On Friday, the unidentified officer spoke in federal court to oppose Samsel’s recent request for a pretrial release. The officer described how Samsel “purposefully came in through the west front of the Capitol and purposefully knocked me down.”

U.S. District Court Ryan Samsel.

“When you set out to injure another human being, you’re not only committing assault, but you are a thief,” the officer said in court. “You took someone’s ability to have control over their own body and lead a normal life. You have stolen moments away from me that I can’t get back.”

The officer said one of the moments Samsel stole from her was the ability to be with her fellow officers as they mourned the death of U.S. Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered two strokes after he engaged with rioters and died on Jan. 7. Two men were arrested after spraying Sicknick with chemicals on the day of the attack.

In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors detailed a litany of horrific abuses Samsel previously committed, including a 2009 conviction for assault and reckless endangerment after he held a victim against her will for five hours, “choking her to the point of unconsciousness, pushing her, beating her, and chipping her teeth.”

He was convicted again in 2011 of simple assault and reckless endangerment after choking and throwing his pregnant wife into a canal. More from the filing:

“The allegations of that assault involved Samsel smashing a hot pizza in the victim’s face, beating the victim, pouring a beer over her head, and eventually throwing her into the canal, where he then hopped down and held her head under. When Samsel finally stopped holding her, the victim ran into the street barefoot and found a police vehicle. She desperately tried to open the door of the vehicle and the officer saw her and unlocked it so she could get in.”

In 2019, another woman alleged that Samsel choked, beat and raped her multiple times, federal prosecutors said in their filing.

The female officer Samsel allegedly concussed told the court that his pretrial release request should be denied, and that no one “should have to fear injury at his hand.”

“You stole my ability to be present at important events due to physical and psychological trauma that you inflicted on me and my co-workers, and now you’re asking to be set free,” the officer said. “When will we be set free? When will we be set free of the memories and scars of that day?”

A judge has not yet ruled on Samsel’s request for pretrial release.