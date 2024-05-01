PoliticsLauren BoebertMike Johnson house speaker

Lauren Boebert: 'It Makes No Difference To Me' If Hakeem Jeffries Or Mike Johnson Is Speaker

The far-right lawmaker made the provocative comment as Democratic leaders assured they would block a vote to dismiss the House speaker.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), appearing frustrated with Democrats’ influence in the Republican-led House, said Tuesday she didn’t care who was speaker, even if it’s House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

“We are passing the Democratic agenda each and every day that we are here,” she told reporters. “We have a slim majority in the House, and everything’s being passed overwhelmingly with Democrats’ support, so it makes no difference to me if it’s Hakeem Jeffries as speaker or Mike Johnson right now.”

The provocative comment made the media rounds after Democrat leaders officially announced they would block efforts to oust Johnson as speaker.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has threatened to bring the motion to a vote over Johnson’s dealmaking with Democrats to pass Ukrainian military aid and other bills opposed by the GOP’s far-right flank. Boebert was the only Colorado lawmaker to vote against the Ukraine package.

“I want Speaker Mike Johnson to do the absolute best. I like Mike,” Boebert said Tuesday, per The Washington Post. “It’s just really sad seeing the policies that are coming out. Hopefully something changes.”

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot