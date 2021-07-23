Screen Shot/Criminal Complaint Against Andrew Taake A man the FBI has identified as Andrew Taake at the Captiol riot.

Yet another Capitol riot suspect has been nabbed thanks to boasts and photos he posted on social media — this time on the dating app Bumble, federal officials revealed Friday.

Houston business owner Andrew Taake, 32, “discussed his participation in the riot” on Bumble, and sent “several photos,” including one of himself on Jan. 6 after he was “allegedly pepper sprayed by law enforcement officers,” according to the complaint against him filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

Taake told another Bumble user — who became a witness for the FBI — that he was inside the building for about 30 minutes, according to an affidavit by an FBI agent.

Bumble was also helpful because it provided Taake’s location, according to the court papers.

Screen Shot/criminal complaint against Andrew Taake Screen shot of a Bumble conversation involving a man identified by the FBI as Houston business owner Andrew Taake, who appears to boast about his participation in the Capitol riot.

In addition, the FBI also obtained a number of publicly posted videos and photographs that show Taake carrying “what appears to be a metal whip and pepper spray to attack law enforcement officers,” according to the court document. One of the videos was from the body cam worn by an officer.

Taake was charged with disorderly conduct, impeding passage through physical violence on the Capitol grounds or in the building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

Neither he nor his lawyer could immediately be reached for comment.