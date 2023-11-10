LOADING ERROR LOADING

A massive FBI manhunt for Gregory Yetman, a New Jersey man who was wanted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, ended Friday when he turned himself in, police said.

A federal warrant had been issued for Yetman’s arrest Monday, and on Wednesday morning, he ran from authorities who approached his suburban home. The FBI then put up a $10,000 reward for information leading to Yetman’s arrest.

Helmetta Mayor Christopher Slavicek told The New York Times that Yetman, a former New Jersey National Guard member, “fled and went off into the woods.” Aerial footage from local news stations later showed heavily armed officers searching the area.

Yetman served in the National Guard for 12 years before being honorably discharged in 2022, the Times reported.

An FBI wanted poster said Yetman was suspected of assaulting, resisting or obstructing law enforcement and engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds during the Capitol riot nearly three years ago. But authorities have declined to release further information on the charges against him.

Reached by a USA Today reporter earlier this year, Yetman confirmed that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but insisted he did nothing wrong. Online sleuths believed Yetman had been captured on video from the day picking up a can of pepper spray and firing it at law enforcement, an accusation he denied.

He told the outlet that the FBI interviewed him in January 2021 and that “everything’s been resolved, everything’s good.”