Carrie Underwood Had 2 Questions For Her Mom For Wanting Matching Tattoos

What happens in Vegas, doesn’t always stay in Vegas ― especially if you end up with some ink.

Carrie Underwood recently revealed on Instagram that her mom wanted to get matching tattoos with her family while they were all in Las Vegas, leaving the country singer with just two questions.

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘what?’ and ‘where?’” Underwood said in a sweet post over the weekend, which included photos of the family’s new body art.

“I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink!” she exclaimed, alongside pictures with her mom and her two sisters, Shanna and Stephanie.

Underwood also tagged the tattoo artist ― Darek Riley ― and thanked him “for being so sweet to the Underwood girls!”

Riley posted his own photos of the experience and wrote a glowing caption about the opportunity to work with Underwood.

“Experiences like this make Las Vegas one of the coolest places to live! A huge thank you to the Underwood gals for coming by and spending the afternoon in my studio,” he said. “I am so grateful.”

Underwood recently showed off some new ink she got with her sisters-in-law earlier this year while on vacation in Florida.

“Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law! From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!

In the carousel of photos, the “Before He Cheats” singer showed off a new tattoo of a flower on her left bicep.