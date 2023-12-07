Charlamagne Tha God Uses Sex Analogy To Rip Trump’s ‘Dictator For A Day’ Musing

The “Daily Show” guest host Charlamagne Tha God likened Donald Trump’s wise-acre pledge to abuse power for one day to sexual intercourse. (Watch the video below.)
“It doesn’t make it any better that he says he’ll just be a dictator for one day,” the radio and TV personality said on Wednesday. “Saying you’re gonna be dictator for one day is like having sex with your partner and telling her you’re only gonna pump once.”
“Ladies, would you all believe that shit?” he continued. “No,” answered the audience.
“Exactly. No one ever pumps once ― on purpose,” Charlamagne said.
Charlamagne was riffing on the ex-president’s town hall with Sean Hannity this week. The Fox News host tried to coax Trump into reassuring voters that he would not abuse power for retribution against anyone if reelected. “Except for day one,” Trump deadpanned to laughter.
Hannity tried again, and Trump didn’t commit, poking fun at Hannity for asking him if he was “gonna be a dictator.”
Trump continued: “I said, ‘No, no, no, other than day one.’”
“I can’t believe I have to say this, but ‘Are you gonna be a dictator?’ is not a normal question you should have to ask a presidential candidate,” Charlamagne said. “If you have to ask your babysitter, ‘Are you gonna eat my kids?’ It doesn’t matter what their answer is. The fact that you need to ask them means you should get another babysitter.”
The “Daily Show” host then heaped his frustration on President Joe Biden, begging him to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.