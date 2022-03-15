Freshen up your space without breaking the bank with this list of affordable home decor additions, each one under $25. Redo your bathroom floor with peel-and-stick tile, restore wooden furniture with an internet-famous furniture polish and revamp walls with decorative floating shelves that are also practical.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A beautiful runner with a boho chic feel
A rope basket to store blankets, spare pillows and more
A set of floating shelves to take advantage of empty wall space
An adhesive tile backsplash to upgrade kitchen spaces
A decorative bracket shelf to add life to walls
A set of velvet throw pillow covers to update your existing pillows
An chic infinity vase you can fill with some flowers, pampas grass or eucalyptus
A personalized map key holder to hang next to your door
An entryway organizer to hold mail, keys, sunglasses and more
A set of garage magnets meant upscale the appearance of your current garage door
An LED light strip to upgrade your vanity, cabinets and more
A geometric wire photo frame designed to add a little dimension to your decor
A sleek digital clock with a mirror face to double as an interesting decor piece
An under-cabinet wineglass rack perfect creating more space
A grout pen to transform your bathroom or kitchen floor
A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles for an easy an economical floor upgrade
A terrazzo rug with different colors and textures to add a bit of whimsy and depth to any room
A flat outlet plug to help you eliminate the eyesore of cord clutter
A static cling decorative window film to create privacy without clashing
A set of five colored petite glass vases
A set of sheer drapes to add a touch of greenery to your home
Under-cabinet lights to add brightness to your kitchen
Outlets that double as night lights
Removable stair riser decals that look like real tile
A pom-pom throw that will instantly add a touch of to your couch or bed
A set of minimalist wood hooks
An adhesive ledge shelf set to avoid counter clutter
A centerpiece bowl with an interesting and eye-catching design
A fragrant eucalyptus bundle to make your shower spa-worthy
A modern magazine rack perfect for storing any magazines, newspapers and catalogues
A set of plastic apothecary-style containers to create statement storage
A decorative rectangle tray for coffee tables, ottomans and counter tops
A photo clip string light that combines ambiance and sentimentality
A wood polish and conditioner to make old furniture look like new
A damage free marble-patterned self-adhesive film to refresh tabletops, countertops and desks
A TV cord cover to disguise the cables that are visible under your wall-mounted TV
A floral medallion tapestry that can serve as a faux headboard
A neutral table lamp perfect for nightstands and sideboards
Wood repair markers to cover scrapes and scratches on your wooden furniture
A folding storage ottoman to manage clutter that without clashing with decor