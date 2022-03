A static cling decorative window film to create privacy without clashing

The film is glue-free and reusable. It blocks 98% of UV rays and glare and also provides more than 95% privacy. It can be used on any smooth and clean surface. And it's easy to apply. All you have to do is remove the backing, spray soapy water on the window you're applying it to, press the film on, and use a squeegee to remove any excess water."I was looking for something to provide privacy to our front door sidelights, without blocking the natural light. This looks great! It’s subtle and classy looking. It was very easy to apply as long as you get your measurements correct. I had to do six small windows, so after I made sure the first one would fit, I used that as my template for the remaining windows. The film goes on just like a window cling. So easy!" — SarahHK