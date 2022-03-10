Overhauling your home isn’t always the cheapest feat, particularly when it comes to new furniture. Before you drop the big bucks to try and remedy stale a space, look to this list of small and easy home decor upgrades that can scratch the redesigning itch without the exorbitant price tag. Find peel-and-stick wallpaper, room-altering shelving, accent throw pillows and eye-catching area rugs that make a big impact for less than you might think.