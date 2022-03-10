Shopping

Easy Home Decor Upgrades That Are Cheaper Than Buying New Furniture

Accent rugs, colorful throw pillows, fairy lighting and peel-and-stick wallpaper to give your living space a bit of a refresh.
Emma Lord
Give furniture a new life with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Howard-Products-FW0016-Feed-N-Wax-Conditioner/dp/B001BKQYGW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=621970c4e4b03d0c8038df79,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="best selling wood polish and conditioner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="621970c4e4b03d0c8038df79" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Howard-Products-FW0016-Feed-N-Wax-Conditioner/dp/B001BKQYGW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=621970c4e4b03d0c8038df79,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">best selling wood polish and conditioner</a>, upgrade the look of your couch with these <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=decorupgrades-TessaFlores-030821-621970c4e4b03d0c8038df79&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fround-pintuck-pillow%3Fcategory%3DSAYTPRODUCT%26color%3D081%26type%3DREGULAR%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26quantity%3D1%26utm_medium%3Daffiliates%26utm_medium%3Daffiliates%26utm_source%3DLS%26utm_source%3DLS%26utm_campaign%3DBuzzFeed%2520CA%26utm_campaign%3Dbuzzfeed.com%26utm_term%3D970504%26utm_term%3D979340%26utm_content%3D1%26utm_content%3D1%26ranMID%3D43176%26ranMID%3D43176%26ranEAID%3DjIjx7nYls2k%26ranEAID%3DyPKHhJU2qBg%26ranSiteID%3DjIjx7nYls2k-STSppXO6IHD_2L0OUW3c7Q%26ranSiteID%3DyPKHhJU2qBg-NrK7RwsnIjPy_trUl59ZpA" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="colorful velvet accent cushions" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="621970c4e4b03d0c8038df79" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=decorupgrades-TessaFlores-030821-621970c4e4b03d0c8038df79&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fround-pintuck-pillow%3Fcategory%3DSAYTPRODUCT%26color%3D081%26type%3DREGULAR%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26quantity%3D1%26utm_medium%3Daffiliates%26utm_medium%3Daffiliates%26utm_source%3DLS%26utm_source%3DLS%26utm_campaign%3DBuzzFeed%2520CA%26utm_campaign%3Dbuzzfeed.com%26utm_term%3D970504%26utm_term%3D979340%26utm_content%3D1%26utm_content%3D1%26ranMID%3D43176%26ranMID%3D43176%26ranEAID%3DjIjx7nYls2k%26ranEAID%3DyPKHhJU2qBg%26ranSiteID%3DjIjx7nYls2k-STSppXO6IHD_2L0OUW3c7Q%26ranSiteID%3DyPKHhJU2qBg-NrK7RwsnIjPy_trUl59ZpA" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">colorful velvet accent cushions</a> and create a green space any where with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Multiple-Outdoor-Planter-Display-Shelving/dp/B07XJK5S6F?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=621970c4e4b03d0c8038df79,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="five-tiered plant stand" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="621970c4e4b03d0c8038df79" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Multiple-Outdoor-Planter-Display-Shelving/dp/B07XJK5S6F?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=621970c4e4b03d0c8038df79,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">five-tiered plant stand</a>.
Amazon, Urban Outfitters
Overhauling your home isn’t always the cheapest feat, particularly when it comes to new furniture. Before you drop the big bucks to try and remedy stale a space, look to this list of small and easy home decor upgrades that can scratch the redesigning itch without the exorbitant price tag. Find peel-and-stick wallpaper, room-altering shelving, accent throw pillows and eye-catching area rugs that make a big impact for less than you might think.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A set of fairy lights that will instantly add a touch of romanticism to any space
These lights come with eight different light modes, including a *twinkle* mode, with a controller attached to the lights so you can easily switch between them. They are available in white or multicolor.

Promising review: "Love the ease of these lights! I bought two sets for two different bedrooms for my daughters and they ABSOLUTELY love them! They are easy to hang up over the curtains. I love that I don’t have to worry about trying to string together several strands of Christmas lights that are way too long and super heavy over the curtain rod. The LED lights are very lightweight so they don’t put any extra weight on my curtain rods. Also, we love the different light modes that it can do. My girls love the warm glow that it gives to their bedrooms. The first thing my almost teenage daughter said was, 'My room looks like a Pinterest room!' So overall, it was a WIN-WIN! Definitely worth the money!" — stayathomemom

Get them from Amazon for $19.99+.
2
Amazon
A flower garland you can use to accent furniture, walls and more
This garland is available in six styles.

Promising review: "So I wanted to go ham on decorating my room, and thought it’d be really cute to wrap flower garland around my string lights. These were perfect! You get so much and they’re so pretty. I want to get more to put other places in my room, they’re so cute." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+.
3
Amazon
A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble adhesive for desk tops, dressers and more
Promising review: "I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'bandage fix' to re-finish a desk. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that ... paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl (?) with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much I bought more and re-finished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet. It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." — Ezra Boyd

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+.
4
Amazon
A sophisticated tile backsplash to give your kitchen an upgrade
These removable tiles are available in four different color schemes.

Promising review: "These tiles are amazing! I put them up in a couple of hours by myself and they were very easy to install. They lined up exactly as they should with each section and they tile beautifully! You wouldn't know they weren't professionally installed unless I told you! I've had them up since May and they haven't budged. I absolutely love them! They made a great addition to the kitchen and compliment my white cabinets and stainless steel appliances perfectly! If you're looking for an easy way to give your kitchen a fresh look, this is it!" — L. Rossi

Get five sheets from Amazon for $19.99+.
5
Amazon
An eye-catching moon phase garland perfect for bedroom wall decor
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." — jhsgf

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
6
Creative Metal Signs/Etsy
A metal mountain range wall art to fill up that blank space above the bed
Creative Metal Signs is a California-based Etsy shop that specializes in custom-made metal wall art. These designs are available in four different colors and three sizes.

Promising review: "Beautiful piece! The metal art looks exactly like it does online. It was lightweight and easy to hang with the supplied pins. The seller was kind and prompt in responding to an inquiry I had about shipping delays (due to the holidays). I would definitely purchase from him again and am so happy with the quality of this piece!" — Wendy Remy

Get it from Creative Metal Signs on Etsy for $65+.
7
Amazon
A set of pastel geometric stackable trays for desks, nightstands or tables
Promising review: "I love the trays. I use them on my dresser for jewelry. The pastel colors are beautiful. The sellers pics are spot on. Adorable and exactly what I wanted." — Piper

Get a set of four from Amazon for $9.99.
8
amazon.com
A bottle of wood polish that will save your old bookshelves, tables and other wooden pieces
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs who jumped up and scratched places, we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. Take a look at the pictures to see the before-and-afters. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand-new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." — Kris

Get a bottle from Amazon for $5.
9
Amazon
A set of corduroy pillow covers to switch up the color accents on your bed or couch
These customizable pillow covers are available in five sizes 21 colors. If you're looking for affordable pillow inserts to match the covers, you can buy a set of two 18-by-18-inch hypoallergenic pillow inserts on Amazon for $15.99.

Promising review: "These pillow covers exceeded my expectations. I needed to cover up some older and worn decorative pillows, so I chose solid corduroy to accent my home colors. The cool thing about these covers is that, along with fitting well, the fabric is super soft! Most decorative pillow covers tend to be scratchy; we ACTUALLY use our pillows for naps, so this is great! The coverings easily slipped over my pillows, and the zipper closing worked with ease. The color was just as shown (blue). I will definitely order these again." — zbergteacher

Get a set of two covers from Amazon for $12.99+.
10
Amazon
A pom-pom throw that will instantly give new life to a tired old chair or duvet cover
This decorative micro-fiber throw available in eight colors and two sizes.

Promising review: "So this was a total impulse buy, but I’m sooo glad I bought it! Literally no dislikes. I bought the mustard yellow in the 60x80 and it’s the greatest thing everrrr. So pretty and comfortable. I’m obsessed. will definitely be purchasing as a gift for family and friends in the future." — Kassandra Emerson

Get it from Amazon for $19.54.
11
Amazon
A macrame hanging wall mirror to add some subtle dimension to any space in your home
Promising review: "I’ve had it for about a week but I really like it! I cut the bottom threads as they were a little too long for where I wanted to hang it. This was my second purchase from this brand, I liked the first product I got so I gave this a shot and for the second time I’m very impressed for the price. Also, it’s a real mirror, not one of the wonky plastic funhouse ones." — Molly B

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12
Brighttia/Etsy
A set of gold cable organizers that'll tame the tangle of wires on your desk
Brighttia is a New York-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor.These cable organizers are available in four different colors.

Promising review: "These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." —Amy Margolis

Get a set of two from Brighttia on Etsy for $12.98+.
13
Amazon
A fluffy area rug to add a touch of elegance to bedrooms
This ultra soft and fluffy rug is available in 13 colors.

Promising review: "Best rug EVER!! No, seriously... it is so soft! Bought this one for our living room. We have a similar rug we purchased at Lowes for three times the price for our bedroom and my husband and I decided that we would buy this one again instead. We are actually ordering two more for the baby's room and our middle daughter's room. So many people have complimented this rug and asked us to send them the link!" — Ashley Bryan

Get it from Amazon for $26.59.
14
RugsUSA
A smaller round accent rug for your desk area or living room for a subtle pop of color
Available in five round sizes and a variety of other shapes and sizes.

Promising review: "The rug is absolutely beautiful. It's very soft. I was worried it would be more white, but it's actually a nice grayish cream background and all the colors have a speckle of other colors in them that will make it go with almost anything you put it with. I have never ordered any rug that I've been so pleased with you won't be disappointed." — Sheree R.

Get it from RugsUSA for $28.90+ (originally $69+).
15
Amazon
A removable, non-damaging peel-and-stick wallpaper for walls and more
Promising review: "I change this out a lot, it's in the dining room. I get tired of the same ole thing. This paper is thin but not too thin, it was easy to trim on the edges and easy to work with. I'm very pleased with it!" — chuckle

Get it from Amazon for $28.49.
16
Amazon
A set of decorative faux succulents to accent shelves and desks
Promising review: "Looooove these little guys. They look incredibly real, and give some life to the apartment. I have these on my coffee table and a few in the bathrooms. I get compliments on them all the time — just bought more for my sister!" — Lee A.

Get a set of four from Amazon for $27.99+.
17
Urban Outfitters
An eye-popping pin-tuck pillow to save your most boring piece of furniture
Promising review: "I'm OBSESSED. I got this pillow in the color rose for Christmas and I use it every day!! It took a week or two for the pillow to soften but once it did it’s so nice! Very good cuddle and cry pillow. And for those lazy work days I can put my laptop on it because it’s the perfect size! I totally recommend, definitely buy!" — Harmony Rae

Get one from Urban Outfitters for $29.
18
Amazon
A set of floating shelves perfect for adding some dimension and addressing clutter
Promising review: "These I have to say are super cute and trendy. I have wanted shelves like these for so long but nothing stood out, then I came across these. They are exactly what I was looking for with colors! They are made very well, for the price. Comes with all the hardware to install and easy as you have to screw on the brackets yourself. I love that you have a few different choice on how to put the bracket." — Janna

Get a set from Amazon for $29.99.
19
amazon.com
A set of decorative and minimalist wall hooks to hang photos, tapestries or coats
Promising review: "I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. They are beautiful quality wood, smoothly finished. Definitely worth the upgrade." — Lynn M.

Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.99.
20
Adonis Boutique/Etsy
A sweet little floral tablecloth to update your kitchen table
Adonis Boutique is a U.S.-based Etsy shop that specializes in tablecloths, table runners, and other home goods. These floral tablecloths are available in three sizes.

Promising review: "I love this tablecloth! The material is awesome and it looks beautiful on my farm table! The customer service was great as I had several questions during the buying process and was quick in getting my answers! I would definitely order from this company again!" — Sharon Carrow

Get it from Adonis Boutique on Etsy for $15.50+.
21
amazon.com
A set of LED light strips great for creating under-lighting for cabinets
These LED strips are available in two lengths and come with adhesive strips, hooks, a Wi-Fi controller and an adapter, so you can easily install and sync it with everything included. You can even customize it to pulse to the beat of whatever music you're playing.

Promising review: "With this pandemic I had been looking for ways to liven up the mood and I have to say these lights did the job!! They are so much fun!! They go with the music! If you are looking for ways to bring some fun to your life without leaving home or just to add a touch of brightness to your home, these lights will do the job!" — Haze

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+.
22
Amazon
A luxurious new duvet cover to make your bedroom scheme feel new
Each set comes with a duvet cover and two pillowcases. They are available in sizes twin, queen and king and come in 10 colors.

Promising review: "This duvet cover needs no breaking in! Incredibly lightweight and soft to the touch, it is brushed making it super soft and great to snuggle with at night. I think it will be cool in the summer and warm in the winter. I bought a new down alternative duvet to go with it and I am very happy with the results of my Amazon bedroom makeover." — Holly Landuyt

Get it from Amazon for $27.19+.
23
Bed Bath & Beyond
A set of dainty lace curtains to accent smaller windows throughout your home.
Promising review: "I am very pleased with the valances I ordered. They are just what I wanted, light and airy looking and they were the finishing touch to complete the bedroom." — Coco

Get it from Bed Bath & Beyond for $47.99.
24
Amazon
A statement wall decal to create a bold focal point for bare spaces
Promising review: "I loved this! Made a wonderful addition to my bedroom. I actually separated the flowers and put them on two different walls, it's bigger than I thought but if you want it to look exactly as pictured you will need to pull up the picture from Amazon and place on the wall as shown. Or do your own thing like I did." — Tanisha McNamara

Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
25
Amazon
A set of removable dining chair slipcovers to save old and tattered seating
Available in nine colors and in sets of four and six.

Promising review: "Who knew it was so easy to cover chairs? When the fabric on my chairs got stained, and I couldn't get the stains out, I bought new chairs. What a waste of money! Then I saw these covers. They made my chairs look brand-new. I love them! They are super easy to install." — Michael L. Pina

Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
26
Urban Outfitters
A three-tier hanging basket to offer additional storage and free up some counter space
Promising review: "Hangs really nicely in my dorm room. Was worried about how much weight it could hold, but it’s sturdy and robust. Super pretty and a nice way to get some additional storage :)" — joceeeeechristine

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $39.
27
Amazon
A tiered plant stand that will free up the space and help create green corners in your home
Promising review: "Ordered the smaller size — it is small and yet sturdy, looks very elegant and is good quality and finish. Assembling was super easy. I am going to order one more. Loved it and highly recommend it." — Ashutosh Agte

Get it from Amazon for $35.99 for five tiers and $39.99 for six tiers.
28
Amazon
A sweet dust ruffle to help you hide under the bed storage
Available in sizes twin, full, queen and king and in four colors.

Promising review: "Works great — length is perfect for raising a bed for extra storage or using it normally. It's nonslip and easy to put on." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+.
A fuzzy area rug

