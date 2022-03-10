Overhauling your home isn’t always the cheapest feat, particularly when it comes to new furniture. Before you drop the big bucks to try and remedy stale a space, look to this list of small and easy home decor upgrades that can scratch the redesigning itch without the exorbitant price tag. Find peel-and-stick wallpaper, room-altering shelving, accent throw pillows and eye-catching area rugs that make a big impact for less than you might think.
A set of fairy lights that will instantly add a touch of romanticism to any space
A flower garland you can use to accent furniture, walls and more
A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble adhesive for desk tops, dressers and more
A sophisticated tile backsplash to give your kitchen an upgrade
An eye-catching moon phase garland perfect for bedroom wall decor
A metal mountain range wall art to fill up that blank space above the bed
A set of pastel geometric stackable trays for desks, nightstands or tables
A bottle of wood polish that will save your old bookshelves, tables and other wooden pieces
A set of corduroy pillow covers to switch up the color accents on your bed or couch
A pom-pom throw that will instantly give new life to a tired old chair or duvet cover
A macrame hanging wall mirror to add some subtle dimension to any space in your home
A set of gold cable organizers that'll tame the tangle of wires on your desk
A fluffy area rug to add a touch of elegance to bedrooms
A smaller round accent rug for your desk area or living room for a subtle pop of color
A removable, non-damaging peel-and-stick wallpaper for walls and more
A set of decorative faux succulents to accent shelves and desks
An eye-popping pin-tuck pillow to save your most boring piece of furniture
A set of floating shelves perfect for adding some dimension and addressing clutter
A set of decorative and minimalist wall hooks to hang photos, tapestries or coats
A sweet little floral tablecloth to update your kitchen table
A set of LED light strips great for creating under-lighting for cabinets
A luxurious new duvet cover to make your bedroom scheme feel new
A set of dainty lace curtains to accent smaller windows throughout your home.
A statement wall decal to create a bold focal point for bare spaces
A set of removable dining chair slipcovers to save old and tattered seating
A three-tier hanging basket to offer additional storage and free up some counter space
A tiered plant stand that will free up the space and help create green corners in your home
A sweet dust ruffle to help you hide under the bed storage