Chrissy Teigen isn’t being cheeky: She’s opening up about plastic surgery she got on her cheeks.

The model and cookbook author posted an Instagram Story over the weekend in which she revealed that she’d gotten her buccal fat removed by celebrity surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.

“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” she said, touching her cheek on camera. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?”

Teigen also captioned the video with the phrase: “no shame in my dr diamond game.”

Buccal fat removal thins the recipient’s cheeks and creates more defined hollows in the face, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and it’s been a trendy surgery in recent years.

“There’s definitely been an uptick in requests for buccal fat removal,” Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Sarmela Sunder said in 2019 during an interview for a blog post on another plastic surgeon’s site. She said at the time that she was getting “upwards of 10 inquires a week about the surgery, primarily from women in their 20s and 30s.”

Teigen has been remarkably candid about getting plastic surgery. She had her breast implants removed last year because she was “just over it.”

“I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort,” she explained at the time.