Food & Drink

Christmas Cookie Recipes That Food Bloggers Swear By

From sugar cookies to peppermint, these recipes are the tried-and-true favorites of food bloggers.

The holidays are heavenly for those born with a sweet tooth, and Santa’s been capitalizing on Christmas cookie season for decades.

According to the History Channel, Americans adopted the cookies-and-milk Christmas tradition in the midst of the Great Depression in the 1930s. Parents thought this practice would teach children how to be thankful and truly appreciate their gifts, but these days kids and adults alike use the tradition as an excuse to host cookie exchanges and rev up our sweets intake.

Whether you’re expressing gratitude or simply enjoying the fun of holiday baking, here are 11 of the best holiday cookie recipes from renowned baking bloggers.

1
Peppermint Mocha Cookies
Sally's Baking Addiction
Sally McKenney of the blog Sally’s Baking Addiction says these peppermint mocha cookies are her absolute favorite. The soft-baked cookies taste like brownies, and are perfectly topped off with white chocolate and a candy-cane-crunch dusting. Get the Peppermint Mocha Cookies recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction.
2
Classic Shortbread Cookies
Jo Cooks
The food blog Jo Cooks offers a simple, three-ingredient recipe for irresistible shortbread cookies. With just butter, icing sugar and flour, this recipe will lead to a “mouthwatering, buttery, and melt-in-your-mouth delicious” cookie that leaves your house smelling incredible, too. Get the Classic Shortbread Cookies recipe from Jo Cooks.
3
Pumpkin Pie Trail Mix Breakfast Cookies
Melissa's Healthy Kitchen
You can keep the pumpkin love strong throughout the holidays with this healthy (and delicious) cookie recipe from Melissa’s Healthy Kitchen. These cookies are gluten-free and loaded with healthy fats. Get the Pumpkin Pie Trail Mix Breakfast Cookies recipe from Melissa’s Healthy Kitchen.
4
Chocolate Peanut Butter Stacks
Averie Cooks
Blogger and cookbook author Averie Sunshine of Averie Cooks has perfected her chocolate peanut butter stacks recipe. This quick, no-bake dessert is salty and sweet, with a crunch from the tasty Ritz crackers. Get the Chocolate Peanut Butter Stacks recipe from Averie Cooks.
5
The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Ever
Joy Food Sunshine
Joy Food Sunshine’s chocolate chip cookies are simple, straightforward, ultra-doughy and crispy in all the right places. The blog’s founder, Laura, recommends adding red and green sprinkles or M&Ms to jazz these cookies up for the holidays. Get The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Ever from Joy Food Sunshine.
6
“Worst” Chocolate Chip Cookies
Sugar Spun Run
These cookies from Samantha Merritt of Sugar Spun Run are notthe worst due to taste. In fact, the addition of maple syrup makes these cookies utterly irresistible -- to the point they’ll “consume your life, shrink your jeans and steal your boyfriend,” Merritt says. If you’re willing to risk this addictive treat, Merritt promises the flavor is “to die for.” Get the Worst Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from Sugar Spun Run.
7
Mrs. Claus Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Modern Honey
What better way to woo Santa than a plate of cookies named after the Mrs.? This festive holiday recipe from blogger Melissa Stadler of Modern Honey combines a rich chocolate cookie with chocolate peppermint bark, topped with sweet and crunchy candy canes. Get the Mrs. Claus Chocolate Peppermint Cookies recipe from Modern Honey.
8
The Best Sugar Cookies
Blog Appetit
Megan Patterson, founder of Blog Appetit, told HuffPost this is “not your average flavorless sugar cookie.” She’s dedicated years of trial and error to perfecting this sugar cookie recipe, promising it’s the only one you’ll ever need. Decorate them using your favorite shapes of holiday cookie cutters and icing. Get The Best Sugar Cookie Recipe Ever from Blog Appetit.
9
The Best Chewy Sugar Cookies
Add A Pinch
For quick, easy and scrumptious sugar cookies, try this recipe that food blogger Robyn Stone of Add a Pinch swears by. These cookies are “pillowy soft and chewy with a touch of crunch from the sugar coating exterior,” Stone told HuffPost. Even better? There’s no chilling required. Get the Best Chewy Sugar Cookies recipe from Add a Pinch.
10
Best Chocolate Sugar Cookies
A Spicy Perspective
Sommer Collier of A Spicy Perspective promises her chocolate sugar cookies come with “an unbelievably airy texture and buttery vanilla flavor.” Even better? The cocoa powder mixed with butter and vanilla extract result in a nostalgic Cocoa Puff-like flavor that’ll take you straight back to childhood. Get the Best Chocolate Sugar Cookies recipe from A Spicy Perspective.
11
Toffee Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
House Of Nash Eats
Amy Nash of House of Nash Eats promises HuffPost these cookies are “most definitely the world’s best.” The recipe pairs caramelized toffee bits and milk chocolate for a soft, chewy inside with a touch of crispiness on the outside.Get the Toffee Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from House of Nash Eats.
Go-To Holiday Potluck Recipes
Food and CookingHolidays and Celebrations cookiesCookie RecipesChristmas traditions