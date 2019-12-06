The holidays are heavenly for those born with a sweet tooth, and Santa’s been capitalizing on Christmas cookie season for decades.
According to the History Channel, Americans adopted the cookies-and-milk Christmas tradition in the midst of the Great Depression in the 1930s. Parents thought this practice would teach children how to be thankful and truly appreciate their gifts, but these days kids and adults alike use the tradition as an excuse to host cookie exchanges and rev up our sweets intake.
Whether you’re expressing gratitude or simply enjoying the fun of holiday baking, here are 11 of the best holiday cookie recipes from renowned baking bloggers.
1
Peppermint Mocha Cookies
Sally's Baking Addiction
2
Classic Shortbread Cookies
Jo Cooks
3
Pumpkin Pie Trail Mix Breakfast Cookies
Melissa's Healthy Kitchen
4
Chocolate Peanut Butter Stacks
Averie Cooks
5
The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Ever
Joy Food Sunshine
6
“Worst” Chocolate Chip Cookies
Sugar Spun Run
7
Mrs. Claus Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
Modern Honey
8
The Best Sugar Cookies
Blog Appetit
9
The Best Chewy Sugar Cookies
Add A Pinch
10
Best Chocolate Sugar Cookies
A Spicy Perspective
11
Toffee Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
House Of Nash Eats
