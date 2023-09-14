Ciara Can't Keep A Straight Face When Asked About Her Co-Parenting Status

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ciara was recently at a loss for words when she was asked about her current co-parenting experience. She shares her oldest son, Future Zahir, 9, with her ex-fiancé, the rapper whose stage name is Future.

During an interview with gossip site The Shade Room on Wednesday, Ciara burst out laughing when interviewer Thembi Mawema asked her about co-parenting.

Mawema then joined in and began laughing shortly after.

“Thembi, you’re awesome,” the singer said while laughing. “You’re awesome.”

“OK, I feel like that says it all,” Mawema responded.

“Yeah,” Ciara replied.

The “Jump” singer’s not-so-subtle non-answer sparked a wide response from fans on social media who have been following her family over the years.

Ciara is married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. They share Sienna, 6, and Win, 3. The singer is currently pregnant with her fourth child.

Representatives for Ciara and Future did not immediately return a request for comment.

Ciara photographed with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, and their children Sienna, Future and Win on March 16, 2022 in Englewood, Colorado. Justin Edmonds via Getty Images

Ciara and Future got engaged in 2013 and welcomed Future Zahir in May 2014. They announced their split and called off their engagement months later.

The singer began dating Wilson in 2015. The couple wed in Cheshire, England, the following year.

Wilson often celebrates being a dad of three. He told GQ in 2021 that Future Zahir coming into his life was a “blessing.”

“I think the greatest thing that I’ve ever learned in life is probably in that relationship with Future, because the reality of being a stepparent is that biologically they’re not necessarily yours, but the reality is that you have to love them as if they are,” he said at the time.