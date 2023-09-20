Cindy Crawford Says Oprah Winfrey Treated Her Like 'Chattel' On Talk Show

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Supermodel Cindy Crawford accused Oprah Winfrey of objectifying her during a 1986 appearance on her talk show.

“I was like the chattel or a child, like be seen and not heard,” Crawford said in “The Super Models,” an Apple TV+ documentary series that premiered Wednesday.

The first episode replayed an edited clip of Crawford’s “Oprah” debut with modeling executive John Casablancas. “Did she always have this body?” Winfrey asked. “Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a bod,” Winfrey gushed as Crawford obliged.

“When you look at it through today’s eyes, when Oprah’s like, ‘Stand up and show me your body,’ like show us why you’re worthy of being here,” Crawford said.

“In the moment I didn’t recognize it,” she added. “Only when I look back at it and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was so not OK really.’ Especially from Oprah!”

Here’s a fuller clip of that moment from decades ago. It’s even cringier in context.

If Crawford had any lingering hard feelings, they didn’t show in this photo of her with Winfrey at a New York City event in 2001.

Oprah Winfrey and Cindy Crawford at a benefit for the Silver Lining Foundation in New York City on Jan. 23, 2001. Nick Elgar via Getty Images