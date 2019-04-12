12 Honest Quotes About Motherhood From Claire Danes

“It’s so new that I am not even quite sure I know how it’s changed me yet. And I am very strapped into this dress. This is Versace and they are really masters of illusion. I literally can’t go to the bathroom unless I take the entire dress off. So yes, there is some serious Spanx going on here. But I was on my feet a lot during the pregnancy. I was working hard so I didn’t have an opportunity to gain much weight while I was pregnant. But yeah, no, it’s been a huge joy, this experience of being a mom. And again, I don’t know how to articulate it yet, because it is so fresh.”

On Sharing Her Work With Her Kids

“It’s going to be a while before I let him watch any ‘Homeland’ episode, let’s put it that way. ... I’m just hoping he’s not going to impale himself on this [Emmy]. I’m going to keep it very elevated at a place that he can’t injure himself.”

On Feeling Prepared For Parenting

“My mom ran a toddler school in our loft; I grew up in the city. So I grew up with 1- and 2-year-olds all throughout my childhood, and I know about early childhood development — that particular window I am pretty educated on. Anything before and after I might have some trouble.”

On Work-Life Balance

“I was so in my cozy mommy bubble. I was very anxious about returning to work. I had all sorts of exaggerated fears ― the biggest one being will I ever want to work again? But, in fact, I do and it’s been great. But the material is very, very dark, and it’s so nice to come home and be jarred out of that state by this buoyant butterball, this bundle of love.”