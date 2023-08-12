43 Products That Will Make You Feel Like The Cleverest Human Alive

Promising items from this list include:
- A Saucemoto dip clip so you can enjoy the sweet, delicious freedom of dipping your fries into ketchup after a road trip stop.
- A set of handy DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets you’ll definitely want to invest in this summer.
- A “flossing toothbrush” with two layers of bristles: regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are 10 times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing.
A Saucemoto dip clip for your car
Promising review:
"I don’t like to admit it, but sometimes I eat fast food in my car, particularly on long road trips. This holder is exactly what I would have designed if I had thought of it. There really is nothing I would change. It’s sturdy and I haven’t found a sauce yet that doesn’t fit; but if I do, there is a cup it comes with to hold 'loose' sauce." — Jr High Teacher
A 10-pack of DEET-free mosquito-repelling bracelets
Promising review:
"I moved last year from Southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer.
I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched.
Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." — Tracey Agopian
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by dentist Ronald Plotka that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these. Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
A cleverly designed retractable car window sunshade
Check out a TikTok of the sunshade
in action.Promising review:
"I purchased this windshield cover for our RV, it holds the heat out and covers the window completely! Well worth the money, it’s sturdy and the suction cups hold up for long periods of time!" — Allison
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser to keep sandwich bread fresh
Buddeez
is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes in unique household products. Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A silicone magnetic stove shelf
Check out a TikTok of the stove organizer
in action. It's available in four colors and two sizes.Promising review:
"I love this thing. I took it out of the package it came in and placed it on gas stove. It fit perfectly and with the magnets, it did not move. I placed my salt and pepper on it, and plan on a couple of other things too. My stove looks so much better." — Linda S.
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A Bug Bite Thing that suctions out bug bite venom
Bug Bite Thing
is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in bug bite relief products. Available in three colors, this works on bites from mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!). Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few times to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller
Promising review:
"My cat sheds and I saw this on TikTok and very much thought of it as an impulsive purchase at first for its price tag. But no, this is a very very necessary item in my day to day life.
Does it pick up every single hair leaving everything completely hairless, not really, it can be difficult to pick up hair from difficult crevices/corners and hair that's trapped within woven fabrics/upholsteries — HOWEVER — it does a wayyy wayyy better dang job than a lint roller or other products that rival this. My mother picked up something from a competitor and it did not clean up the hair as well as this did. I keep getting these for my pet-having friends as gifts because it's truly a holy grail product. I like that it picks up human hair too because as a long hair haver I can shed about as much as my cat does.
It's a durable product too, I've had mine for about a year now and it still works like it used to and it's fairly easy to clean the inside." — Connie
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag
Despite all the rave reviews, I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases' worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly, all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — they are worth every penny.
A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game
Cup Cozy Pillow
is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers. Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
in action.Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
An iced coffee holder
VIS Paradise Goods
is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods. This is available in eight colors and 32 optional designs. I own one of these myself and love it for the convenience of texting on the go!These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it! Promising review
: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" — Erin
A magnetic microwave cover
Check out a TikTok of the microwave cover
in action. Promising review:
"If you live in a small space like I do, this will seriously change your life. No longer do I have to struggle to find somewhere to put my cover if I'm heating up a cup of coffee.Just attach it to the roof of your microwave.
Hopefully, you have a flat surface; check before you buy. There is a slight learning curve as to where to put it or the force or lack thereof needed, but after a couple of times it's second nature. Love, love, love this product.
I'm probably going to get some for Christmas presents next year, it's one of those items that you wouldn't necessarily buy for yourself but it will change your life
." — Rachel
A sleek, flat travel water bottle
Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy this water bottle and I’ve never been more pleased with a purchase. It was delivered exactly as expected, even better. The size is perfect for inside a purse, book bag, or suitcase. I ordered the gray and it's so understated.
Beyond satisfied with this TikTok purchase." — Christina Carson
A cult-favorite ice cream scoop
Promising review:
"Literally the best ice cream scoop I’ve ever had. My mother-in-law put it in my stocking last year and I’ve been so impressed. Pull ice cream straight out of the freezer and it’s almost like it softens the ice cream while you scoop.
" — Jennifer Hand
A three-in-one foldable magnetic wireless charger
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A neat-o little rolling egg dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller
in action. YouCopia
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. Promising review: "
Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon!
How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them
. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." — Karingen
A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup
Stojo
is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics. Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup
in action. It's available in three sizes and nine colors.Promising review:
"I take my lunch to work and during mid day I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup.
It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup.
Washes easily too. If you want a 12-ounce cup that keeps your drink hot or cold for a long time, this isn't the cup for you. But if you need something practical that will keep your coffee warm for 30–45 minutes, can be reheated in a microwave, and collapses to the dimensions of a tall hockey puck,this is a good purchase.
You'll have it for years." — ViciousCycle
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Fullstar
is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount for planes
Perilogics
is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go. Promising review
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer
. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time.
Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
A pack of LeakLocks Toiletry Skins for traveling without spills
Rinseroo
is a small business specializing in problem-solving cleaning, pet and travel products. Promising review
: "These covered various sizes of products — hair care, body wash, etc. Nothing leaked out of these whatsoever, even after a lid popped open during a flight.
These prevented it from leaking out on the other contents of my luggage. Easy to use. Not flimsy. Very flexible. LOVE THESE!" — TAG
A scoop colander
Promising review:
"Saw this on a TikTok! Love the versatility and ingenuity of the design! Great idea!" — barbara roth
"I love this scooper! Instead of using the big bowl to drain my pasta, I use this scooper straight from the pot to my baking dish. One less huge bowl to wash. The less mess the better I always say
. Less to clean too! Win win!" — Brandi
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok
(sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
A luggage drink caddy
Promising review:
"This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are!
I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
A set of soda can "lids"
Reviewers also swear by these for keeping sand and dirt off the rim at picnics or the beach! Promising review:
"Biggest thing since sliced bread. Do you hate it when you when can’t finish your soda or maybe don’t have time?
If you're driving somewhere it’s difficult to handle a can drink sometimes, you’re trying to take a sip and all a sudden you hit a pot hole. Soda up your nose, down your chin, on your clothes. It doesn’t have to be that way anymore — with these you can enjoy you soda just like it was in a bottle
. I was skeptical at first, but sold as soon as I put it on the can. I use it every day." — Jonesy
A TikTok and Kindle remote control ring
Promising review:
"I have a TikTok obsession, and I am thrilled with this ring! I love how versatile it is, too, where I can flip book pages on my phone and go through music as well. It’s easy to use and set up if your follow the instructions." — The Shopper around the Corner
A "Cup Claw" for bra inserts
Cup Claw
is a U.S.-based, family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools. This genius invention will spare you so much laundry drama if you own a lot of bras or sports bras with pads in them. This snags onto them like scissors so you can easily squeeze them back into that itty bitty bra hole and then spread them back out evenly, no muss, no fuss. Promising review:
"After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life.
If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." — Wesley I.
A ridiculously beloved, Shark Tank-featured Click & Carry grocery bag carrier
Click & Carry
is a "Shark Tank" and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories. Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
A blind spot mirror
Promising review:
"I bought these for my mom's car and mine a while back ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license, I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these it's been a blessing, I feel less like a scared new driver.
I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind, and it's helpful when I parallel park in the city." — Mariam Abass
A pickle keeper and juice strainer
Check out a TikTok of the pickle juice strainer
in action. Promising review:
"I love pickles and olives but hate the mess and pain of pickle/olive brine. I've been known to just drain it out of a jar immediately, even if that means having to throw away the pickles or olives sooner.
I randomly discovered these containers from some online article, and knew right away I would be getting one. I now have two but plan on buying more. They're just great.
The only thing is, you need to be 100% sure you've got the lids on completely or you will have a disaster on your hands. Check and double check each time you are securing them. The tongs are useful just to have around for anything, too." — Nick
An adorable wireless portable charger
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger
in action. Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
A portable handheld fan
Check out a TikTok of the portable fan
in action. Promising review:
"Our vacation planner suggested getting something like this for when you're waiting in line at an amusement park when the sun is out. Best advice ever, used this when we were at Disney this past year.
It's lightweight and doesn't weigh you down, the fan has adjustable speeds and also includes a phone charger via USB A port and also a flashlight function. Love that it folds up nice and small, great fan that I'd recommend to anyone
!" — Andrew
A foldable, slip-resistant "Sink Topper"
Sink Topper
is a small business that specializes in household-friendly organizing mats. Use this for extra space, to dry makeup brushes or place hot hair-styling tools. Promising review:
"I was introduced to this item through TikTok and they weren’t joking when they place certain videos on your 'for you page,' because they knew that I NEEDED THIS. It is super helpful for small sinks and I love the material.
It doesn’t slide around, it’s wide enough for all my (at the moment) bathroom needs and I can easily fold it up and take it anywhere with me." — Allie West
An under-cabinet lid opener
Check out a TikTok of the jar opener
in action (or peruse BuzzFeed's review of the EZ Off Jar Opener
). Promising review:
"I have tried a million different tools and gadgets for help in opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues! Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters.
There was one person who suggested placing the opener with the sharp end of the 'V' closest to you and with it placed in the front, in the right corner under your cabinet. I followed those directions, and it works perfectly and easily. I have already placed an order for another one for a gift or my sister." — cat lover
A set of satin pillowcases
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
A "Lifty Loo" toilet seat handle
Lifty Loo
is a small business that specializes in toilet lifting tabs that are made with recycled ocean plastic.Promising review
: "Works perfect for what I need it for. I just figured out where it would work best on my toilet, then I adhered it. It doesn't get in the way and my younger boys are able to pick the seat up without touching the seat." — SK
A chic magnetic eyeglass and sunglasses hanger
Check out a TikTok of the sunglasses holder
in action. Promising review
: "What a neat way to store glasses. I've ruined a few pairs keeping them on the console. I clip my prescription sunglasses in and they are safe from scratches
. When I need to wear them, I place my regular glasses in the clip. Out of the way and safe!!" — Judy T
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay untangled in the dryer
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads. Promising review:
"Skeptical, but then after the TikTok video it was featured in, I had to try it. Definitely can see how it keeps the sheets actually separated and wad-free.
Nice the know the sheets are getting clean. Thanks!" — Leia S.
A power scrubber brush you can attach to a drill
Useful Products
is a U.S.-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla. It specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments. Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." — A. Givens
A set of discreet stick-on dress weights
DressStrong
is a New York-based, woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2017 that specializes in dress weights. Promising review:
"I love these. I just received them and they are perfect and work exactly as described! I just walked through the wind tunnel that is Midtown Manhattan without incident." — Rachel Freeman
A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on the brush
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" — Heather
A massaging foot scrubber for your shower
Promising review:
"I wish I had ordered this foot scrubber earlier! After the delivery of my baby I been experimenting some backache and decided to give it a try! This foot scrubber is amazing, I don’t have to bend down to wash my feet anymore, I just drop some body wash on my feet and voila!!
I scrub as much as I want, my feet feel clean! This would’ve been awesome during my pregnancy. I regret my decision of not getting one before." — Adriana Gonzalez
A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap
Promising review
: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily.
So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." — Kimberly C.