Musician Expertly Dissects Everything Wrong With Ticketmaster In 2 Minutes

Clyde Lawrence of the band Lawrence shows how the company squeezes fans and artists alike.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Ticketmaster managed to unite Democrats and Republicans as lawmakers from both parties accused the company of anticompetitive practices during Senate hearings on Tuesday.

Ticketmaster merged with Live Nation in 2010, and as a result now sells tickets, promotes concerts and in some cases even owns and/or operates the venues. Critics say that’s led to a monopoly that squeezes artists and consumers alike.

Clyde Lawrence of the band Lawrence explained the problem to the Senate ― and he managed to do it in just a touch over two minutes in this video clip posted by The Recount:

Ed Mazza

