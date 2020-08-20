Colbert Burns Trump's Goodyear Boycott So Bad The President Should Just Re-Tire

Good years? What are those?

Donald Trump urged people to boycott Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Wednesday after news broke that the company allegedly told employees not to wear MAGA hats in the workplace.

It wasn’t entirely true: The company said that it asked employees to avoid all workplace expressions “in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”

But “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert addressed the issue anyway, burning Trump’s proposed boycott with a one-liner so good that maybe Trump should just think about re-tiring.

“Now, Trump’s calling for a ban on Goodyear, to which I say, ‘America’s way ahead of you. We haven’t had one good year since you took office,’” Colbert said.

Colbert then congratulated the president’s proposed boycott as a “stable move,” considering that Goodyear employs thousands in Ohio, a 2020 swing state.

“And don’t forget to boycott Iowa corn, Wisconsin cheese and Florida Meth-gators,” Colbert joked. “It’s a critical industry.”

Check out the whole segment below, which includes Colbert’s take on the president’s response to former President Barack Obama’s criticisms and a suggestion for how Trump should replace the Goodyear tires on his limousine.

