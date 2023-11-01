Legendary Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dead At 83

Bob Knight, one of the winningest college basketball coaches in history, has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 83.

“We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored,” the family statement said. “We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.

Knight was mostly known as the volatile longtime coach at Indiana University, which won three national titles during his reign. He later coached at Texas Tech University.

Advertisement