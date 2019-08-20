Colton Haynes Opens Up About Battling Depression, Anxiety, Alcoholism And Addiction

Colton Haynes is opening up about his battle with depression, anxiety, alcoholism and addiction, sharing an intimate look into his life with his followers.

On Sunday, the “Arrow” star posted several images of himself from a previous hospital stay.

“Throwback,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “I don’t want worrying about if I look hot or not on Instagram to be my legacy. I don’t want to skirt around the truth to please other people or to gain economic success. I have far more important things to say than what magazine I just shot for or what TV show I’m a part of (Although I’m very thankful I still get to do what I love).”

“I no longer want to project a curated life,” he continued. “I get immense joy when someone comes up to me & says that my willingness to open up about depression, anxiety, alcoholism, & addiction has helped them in some way. I’ve struggled the past year with trying to find my voice and where I fit in & that has been the most beautiful struggle I’ve ever had to go through. Worrying about what time to post on social media so I can maximize my likes or being mad at myself that I don’t look the same way I did when I was addicted to pills is a complete waste of why I was put on this earth.”

Haynes told his fans that he wanted to post the images to let them in on his truth and that he’s “so grateful to be where I am now (a year after these photos were taken)” because those “times were dark.”

“I’m a human being with flaws just like you. If [you’re] in the middle of the dark times … I promise you it doesn’t have to last forever. Love y’all,” he said.

The emotional post comes after a candid Attitude magazine interview earlier this year where Haynes explained how the death of his mother and his split from celebrity florist Jeff Leatham led him into a bad headspace.

“In 10 years, there were maybe 25 days I didn’t drink,” the 31-year-old actor said in the interview. “I remember when I started, it was a couple glasses of wine, and it regressed into really dark times.” Haynes explained how he “used to blame it on my anxiety or depression issues, but really the root of all my problems was the alcohol and drugs.” In a post on Instagram after that interview was published, Haynes wrote how he had been nervous to open up to the public initially, but that he hoped his struggles could help others with their own. “There’s nothing wrong with seeking help,” he wrote in the caption.