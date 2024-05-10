Dad Allegedly Kills 9-Month-Old Son After Taking PCP, Blames 'Demons'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Washington man was arrested on Wednesday after Seattle police said he shot his 9-month-old son in the head while under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug.

Dion Lamont Montgomery, 35, faces several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection to the death of his son, according to an affidavit obtained by HuffPost.

Police responded to a report of shooting at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement that night.

Witnesses told officers that Montgomery had fired four to five shots at two people before running off, according to the affidavit, though neither bystander was injured.

After Montgomery was arrested, police got another call about a woman running around with a gun, shouting that her child had been shot.

The boy’s mother, Montgomery’s wife, told police she was in the bathroom when she heard a gunshot, according to the affidavit. She asked Montgomery what the noise was, to which he responded, “It was a blank.”

After Montgomery’s wife noticed a gun in his front pants pocket, she took the weapon away, and Montgomery left their home soon after, according to the affidavit. When Montgomery’s wife went to check on their child, she discovered he’d been killed. She ran outside, where responding police detained her.

Montgomery allegedly admitted to smoking PCP, a hallucinogenic commonly known as “angel dust,” right before the shooting and blamed his actions on “demons,” according to the affidavit.

During her questioning, the mother said she and her husband both smoked marijuana the day of the shooting, but that she was unaware that he’d consumed a hallucinogenic. She said Montgomery had once made an attempt on her life, and that she periodically stays away from him when he gets a “weird look in his eyes.”

According to Fox affiliate KCPQ, Montgomery has been arrested several times in the past on 14 felonies including theft, assault and burglary.

In an email to HuffPost on Friday, prosecutors stated that Montgomery did not appear in court on Thursday, but was represented by his defense attorney. His bail was set at $5 million.