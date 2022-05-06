Shopping

29 Pieces Of Clothing That Are Essentially Made For Traveling

Comfortable, wrinkle-resistant and quick-drying pieces you'll reach for as soon as you start packing for your next trip.
Abby Kass
Pack your bags with this wrap shirt that can be worn multiple ways, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Loving-People-Spaghetti-Jumpsuit-Pockets/dp/B07WNKQ12D?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=626c856fe4b0bc48f57bac83%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="comfortable stretch jumpsuit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626c856fe4b0bc48f57bac83" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Loving-People-Spaghetti-Jumpsuit-Pockets/dp/B07WNKQ12D?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=626c856fe4b0bc48f57bac83%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">comfortable stretch jumpsuit</a> and this <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=travelclothes-TessaFlores-050622-626c856fe4b0bc48f57bac83&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.summersalt.com%2Fproducts%2Freversible-packable-puffer-jacket-lava-hibiscus%3Futm_source%3Dpepperjam%26utm_campaign%3Dcontent_affiliate_partner_171921%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_content%3D171921%26clickId%3D3951169398" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="reversible jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626c856fe4b0bc48f57bac83" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=travelclothes-TessaFlores-050622-626c856fe4b0bc48f57bac83&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.summersalt.com%2Fproducts%2Freversible-packable-puffer-jacket-lava-hibiscus%3Futm_source%3Dpepperjam%26utm_campaign%3Dcontent_affiliate_partner_171921%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_content%3D171921%26clickId%3D3951169398" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">reversible jacket</a> that packs up small.
If you deal with packing indecision come travel time, clothing items that are versatile, foldable and incredibly comfortable can be the ultimate solution. Whether your destination is somewhere tropical, a fashion-forward city or backpacking across Europe, the following list of chic joggers, waterproof shoes, portable puffer jackets and wrinkle-resistant blazers will be welcome additions to your suitcase.

1
www.amazon.com
A pair of deep-pocketed slouchy overalls made with ultra lightweight fabric
Some reviewers recommend sizing down, unless you're tall. They are available in sizes S–3XL and in 14 colors and prints.

Promising review: "The pocket in front is very handy. It feels like I'm wearing nothing. The overalls are light and flow-y. The fabric quality could be better — it may not last long, but it's inexpensive. I get so many compliments when I wear them. I wore them for plane travel and on the beach in Maui and Mexico and were perfect for all. Would I purchase again? Hell yeah. Size down possibly, they are slightly large." — Jamie Pauluk
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+.
2
Summersalt
A reversible packable puffer jacket designed to fold up into a convenient travel pillow
Available in women's XS–2X and in two colors.

Promising review: "I had been looking for a bomber jacket for awhile. I came across this one and decided to give it a try. I was more than impressed. It's warm without being too thick. I travel a lot, so I love that it becomes a pillow and saves me loads of packing space. A real steal at the price" — Ian P.
Get it from Summersalt for $95.
3
www.amazon.com
An off-the-shoulder maxi with pockets for an effortless look you can quickly grab
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 19 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I bought this dress for my trip to Hawaii. It was my favorite dress I wore on this trip!! I bought a large thinking the medium may be too tight, but I could have been fine with a medium because of how stretchy and comfortable the material is. Buying more colors for sure!!!"— Maria E. Montoya
Get it from Amazon for $36.99.
4
www.amazon.com
A fitted sports and yoga tank with a built in padded bra
Reviewers recommend ordering one size up for a more comfortable fit. It's available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors.

Promising review: "It’s very comfortable for working out and traveling, too! It looks great on. I’m a small in tops, but I ordered a medium, and it fits perfectly fine. It’s super comfortable, not super fitted, but just about right." — Akshita
Get it for $18.99+.
5
www.amazon.com
A button-down A-line skirt that can be dressed up or down
Available in sizes S–XL and four colors.

Promising review: "This skirt is so versatile. I usually have a hard time finding skirts because I have wider hips so skirts that are longer create a weird silhouette. This skirt is not that. I have been able to wear it to work and feel super comfortable. The fabric is sturdy, and it has a little of a wrinkled look so it is great to travel with. I would recommend this skirt to anyone who is looking for some flare in their wardrobe but doesn't want to break the bank. I got this skirt in red and plan on getting it in a few more colors. Also, it was true to size." — Christina
Get it for $21.99.
6
Reebok
A pair of classic Reebok shoes that are comfortable and pair well with jeans, skirts and more
Available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors.

Promising review: "These shoes are comfy enough to be on my feet for 8 hours at a time for work, and they're still stylish. After my first ones lasted me two years, I have come back to buy a second pair. These shoes are definitely more suited for normal to narrow feet, and I wouldn't recommend them if you have particularly wide feet. They are also super easy to clean in the washing machine or with a wet wipe in a pinch." — Ommy
Get them from Reebok for $75.
7
www.amazon.com
A flowy tank dress with adjustable that's made from extra soft material
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 50 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "This dress has adjustable straps. It hugs you but isn't bodycon, which I liked. I paired it with a denim jacket for versatile temps of the airport, and it was great for travel." — Keeli
Get it from Amazon for $27.98.
8
www.amazon.com
A pair of pull-on Levi's that look like jeans, but feel like sweatpants
Available in sizes 2–28, three inseams and 10 colors.

Promising review: "Do these jeans make my butt look AMAZING??? Why yes, yes they do. These are amazing. Great for travel because they are comfy, yet don’t get loose and stretchy. They maintain their shape for several wears between washing. You can dress them up or down. My new go-to jeans. Ordered my usual size, and they got like a glove. I have a short inseam, so these fit me a little below the ankle." — Kettlebell Swinger
Get it for $29.99.
9
www.amazon.com
An extra comfortable and stretchy drawstring jumpsuit
Available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 32 colors and prints.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this romper. The stretch is amazing! I originally ordered a large based on reviews and it was way too big so I decided to order the medium and even that was big so I decided to order one more time and did the small and that fit perfect! This romper is sooo comfy, perfect for traveling, running errands or just lounging in." — Yvonne
Get it for $30.99+.
10
Athleta
A pair of abrasion-resistant shorts made from quick-drying and moisture-wicking fabric
Available in sizes 00–26 and in six colors.

Promising review: "I had been eyeing these for a while, and I am so glad I purchased them. The wide waistband is so comfortable. The material is great for travel — dirt and liquids brush right off. The zippered pockets are great to keep things secure when on the go." — Rachel G
Get it from Athleta for $59.
11
www.amazon.com
A two-piece midi outfit that fits perfectly into tropical places
Available in sizes XL–5X and in 36 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this outfit!! It is cute, sexy, and comfortable to wear. I bought this outfit as a 'travel outfit' to wear while going to the beach!! I should have bought two at the same time, but I didn't! I definitely will be ordering more colors next time."— Moni
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
12
www.amazon.com
A printed coverup to wear with swimsuits or other clothes
Available in one size fits most and in 40 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I love a good kimono that can make my travel wardrobe versatile. I took this on vacation and was able to wear it with cotton Capri leggings, shorts and even over the top of a black dress for a little extra coverage in a cold restaurant." — Janna
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
13
Nisolo
A pair of suede sneakers that are super lightweight, waterproof and antimicrobial
Available in sizes 6–10 and in three colors.

Promising review: "I have had my eye on these shoes for quite some time. They seemed minimal, good quality, and a great everyday shoe that I could throw on yet still look classy. Despite my love for them prior to receiving them, they still blew my expectations out of the water. They are all the things I anticipated, becoming a quick wardrobe staple, but they are also just so dang comfortable. 'Travel' does not just pertain to their packability, I could totally see myself walking 20,000 steps around Amsterdam with these shoes on my feet." — Kristen K.
Get it from Nisolo $85 (originally $130).
14
www.amazon.com
A cami jumper that you can wear this on its own, or with a bralette, tank, T-shirt or long-sleeved shirt
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 32 colors, prints, and styles.

Promising review: "This romper is so comfy. It is the best travel outfit of all time. You can dress it up or down. Wear it out for dinner or just to get groceries. I’m buying more in other colors!" — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $38.99.
15
M.M. Lafleur
A pair of extra comfortable joggers made with wrinkle-resistant fabric
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in four colors.

Promising review: "This material is the best thing to happen to my wardrobe in a long time. So comfortable, packable, wrinkle resistant, gorgeous colors. Great for casual office days, evenings and weekends. I wish the Delaney joggers were just a wee bit longer; at 5'10" they hit a little higher on leg than I'd prefer but all in all, wonderful pants that get a lot of wear!" — Rebecca H.
Get it from M.M. Lafleur for $225.
16
www.amazon.com
A tie-dye maxi you can wear on its own or with a jacket
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 41 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I bought this dress to travel to Mexico. It's the perfect travel dress. I wore with sneakers, leggings under, and jean jacket over because was in the 30s when we departed. I am only 5'3½", so I tied the front and back together in a cute little side knot for using airplane lavatory. Once you arrive, grab your sandals from your carry on, pop in the bathroom and ditch your leggings, throw on some sunglasses and you are good to go!" — EA
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
17
Pond Los Angeles
A hoodie made with a built-in eye mask to wear on the plane
It also has a hidden pocket inside the kangaroo pocket to safely hold your valuables like your phone, keys or headphone case. Reviewers do say it is a bit oversized, so size down if you want a closer fit. It's available in sizes XS–XL; also available in black and oak.

Pond Los Angeles is an Asian- and woman-owned small business that creates bags and clothing perfect for traveling. available in sizes XS–XL; also available in black and oak

Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flight. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game-changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over-ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER!" — Heather G.
Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $99.
18
www.amazon.com
A patterned v-neck skater dress that pairs well with both sandals and sneakers
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 35 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "This dress travelled well and was the appropriate knee length for entry into the Vatican and Roman churches. It can be dressed up with a sweater or scarves or dressed down with a jean jacket and sneakers or sandals. These are great all-around dresses, and I have them in solids and floral prints. Great buy!" — JJ
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+.
19
Aday
A versatile and universally flattering wrap top made with soft, quick drying and stretchy fabric
Aday is a female-founded small biz that create beautiful and timeless sustainable fashion. This top is available in sizes XS–L and in three colors.

Promising review: "I really like this shirt because of how multi functional it is. Not to mention, it is so breezy during this very hot summer we are experiencing. It doesn’t crease, so it's great for traveling as well." — MI
Get it from Aday for $150.
20
www.amazon.com
A cozy and popular pair of joggers with pockets
Available in sizes S–3X and 20+ colors and prints.

Promising review: "These pants are amazing. I have worn them in the airport for a full day of traveling and to work with a pair of heels and a jacket. I love the packets, I love the fit, and I get compliments on them all the time. If you are on the fence, to get off of it and go place your order!" — ellen knecht
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+.
21
www.amazon.com
A patterned baby doll dress great for layering your favorite coat over.
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in nine colors and patterns.

Promising review: "This dress is so much better than the picture. It traveled well and didn't get wrinkled in the suitcase. The color is beautiful and the material is lightweight without being flimsy or see-through." — Kris
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
22
Lululemon
A Lululemon scuba half-zip hoodie made with a naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in eight colors.

Promising review: "Stop debating...just buy it! I have this in pink and black, and it is absolutely my go-to sweatshirt. I wore it as a beach coverup on vacation, I wear it lounging with some joggers, or I love it with my higher rise leggings." — HeatherRich
Get it from Lululemon for $118.
23
Amazon
A pair of chic Chelsea-style rain boots that are comfortable to walk in
Available in women's sizes 5–13 and in seven colors.

Promising review: "I got these boots for my trip to Holland since the weather is unpredictable and rainy. They were the perfect boots that were cute enough to wear with anything, jeans, dresses, etc., and they did their job of being completely waterproof. I did a lot of walking in these boots, and I will say that I did end up taking the inside soles out bc they kept scrunching up. After that, they were perfect. They held up perfectly for all the walking and still basically look new. I am very happy with my purchase." — Shannon Bly
Get them from Amazon for $69.99.
24
www.amazon.com
A water-resistant packable and portable puffer meant to fold up small into a small included pouch
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 19 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "This is the PERFECT travel jacket! It's lightweight but nearly windproof. This coat SAVED ME in the blustering DC spring winds. It folds up into a tiny roll, so it takes no room in your bag. It’s surprisingly warm for such a lightweight coat. So happy to have had it!" — GMS
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
25
www.amazon.com
An open-front and wrinkle resistant blazer perfect for traveling for work
Available in sizes 4–22 and 28 colors.

Promising review: "I love this jacket! It's lightweight and can travel very well! I didn't have to worry about it getting wrinkled when shoving it into a bag on my last work trip." — Erica Robyn
Get it from Amazon for $25.11+.
26
Universal Standard
An asymmetrical T-shirt dress made with a Peruvian cotton blend fabric that is pilling-resistant
Available in sizes 4XS–4XL and in 12 colors.

Promising reviews: "I was given this dress as a gift about two years ago. It gets a lot of wear — dressed up for nights out, dressed down with flip flops for casual weekends. It’s still in excellent shape and is SO great. I might gift myself some more colors." — Jaime

"I love this dress! It's a perfect dress for taking on a travel adventure because it looks great and packs well. I wish there were more colors available because it sold out fast." — Amy S.
Get it from Universal Standard for $120.
27
www.amazon.com
A pair of essential Birkenstock sandals that are made with a lightweight waterproof material
Available in women's 5–15.5 and men's 3–13.5 and in 35 colors and styles.

Promising review: "I've had a number of Birkenstocks in the past, but I wanted a pair I could get wet and worry about. These sandals are great! Just as comfortable as the classic Birks, but you can walk in the sand and water, and they don't smell. I've traveled with them, walked all over cities, all day and my feet feel great." — esther porcella
Get them from Amazon for $44.95.
28
www.amazon.com
A denim sherpa lined jacket for those cooler days on your trip .
Available in sizes XS–4X and in six colors.

Promising review: "This is my favorite jacket!!! I bought this for my trip to California. It came on time and was perfect for the weather in mid-November. I normally wear size Medium, and I ordered both large and medium and kept medium as I was not planning on layering a sweater beneath." — Mad2pri
Get it from Amazon for $68.60.
29
www.amazon.com
A tie-front midi dress with a cut-out detail
Available in sizes S-XL and in 44 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I love it! It fits great and the material is very good quality! Also, it's super comfortable. I wore this all day long while traveling, and I got so many compliments on this dress." — Ashley Stephens
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
