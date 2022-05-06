29 Pieces Of Clothing That Are Essentially Made For Traveling

If you deal with packing indecision come travel time, clothing items that are versatile, foldable and incredibly comfortable can be the ultimate solution. Whether your destination is somewhere tropical, a fashion-forward city or backpacking across Europe, the following list of chic joggers, waterproof shoes, portable puffer jackets and wrinkle-resistant blazers will be welcome additions to your suitcase.
A pair of deep-pocketed slouchy overalls made with ultra lightweight fabric
A reversible packable puffer jacket designed to fold up into a convenient travel pillow
An off-the-shoulder maxi with pockets for an effortless look you can quickly grab
A fitted sports and yoga tank with a built in padded bra
A button-down A-line skirt that can be dressed up or down
A pair of classic Reebok shoes that are comfortable and pair well with jeans, skirts and more
A flowy tank dress with adjustable that's made from extra soft material
A pair of pull-on Levi's that look like jeans, but feel like sweatpants
An extra comfortable and stretchy drawstring jumpsuit
A pair of abrasion-resistant shorts made from quick-drying and moisture-wicking fabric
A two-piece midi outfit that fits perfectly into tropical places
A printed coverup to wear with swimsuits or other clothes
A pair of suede sneakers that are super lightweight, waterproof and antimicrobial
A cami jumper that you can wear this on its own, or with a bralette, tank, T-shirt or long-sleeved shirt
A pair of extra comfortable joggers made with wrinkle-resistant fabric
A tie-dye maxi you can wear on its own or with a jacket
A hoodie made with a built-in eye mask to wear on the plane
A patterned v-neck skater dress that pairs well with both sandals and sneakers
A versatile and universally flattering wrap top made with soft, quick drying and stretchy fabric
A cozy and popular pair of joggers with pockets
A patterned baby doll dress great for layering your favorite coat over.
A Lululemon scuba half-zip hoodie made with a naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece
A pair of chic Chelsea-style rain boots that are comfortable to walk in
A water-resistant packable and portable puffer meant to fold up small into a small included pouch
An open-front and wrinkle resistant blazer perfect for traveling for work
An asymmetrical T-shirt dress made with a Peruvian cotton blend fabric that is pilling-resistant
A pair of essential Birkenstock sandals that are made with a lightweight waterproof material
A denim sherpa lined jacket for those cooler days on your trip .
A tie-front midi dress with a cut-out detail