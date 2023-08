If You're Tired Of Leggings, Check Out These 25 Other Pieces Of Comfy Clothing

A drawstring romper with all the comfort of the pajama set you've been wearing to bed since 1893

It's available in sizes S–XL in 16 colors."I originally purchased this romper in black for a Vegas trip last summer, along with two other rompers of different brands in different fabrics. This one is my favorite of the three. The fabric is soft and breathable. Dressed it up with heels for hot Vegas nights, or can dress it down for lounging during quarantine. Love it so much I bought a second one in pink this spring. I just might buy one in every color I like. Love the pockets, holds up well in the wash (always hang dry) and very happy with this romper." — MsV