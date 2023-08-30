If You're Tired Of Leggings, Check Out These 25 Other Pieces Of Comfy Clothing

Popular items from this list include:
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
High-waisted shorts reviewers swear remain durable for years despite the affordable price tag
They're available in sizes XS–XXL and 2–22 in 39 colors.
Promising review:
"I have had these shorts for years now and they are just like the day I got them. I have never found a pair of jean shorts that are as good as these. Seriously, buy them now!" — Jenn Scott
A stylish matching set that screams "farmers market chic"
It's available in sizes XS–4XL in 23 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this set, it's so versatile. You can wear the pieces separately or together and dress them up or down. I loved the set so much that I got both navy blue and army green and they mix and match perfectly. JUST GET IT!!!" — Kristine Z.
A pair of floral shorts for an easy, breezy doesn't-require-pants outfit
They're available in sizes S–XXL in four colors.
Promising review:
"I love how comfortable these shorts are! They are very flowy and a nice material. They will be perfect for hot summer days. They do run big though so I would size down especially if you are between sizes." — Janet
An off-shoulder maxi dress designed with the phrase "wardrobe staple" in mind
Get it from Amazon in sizes S–XXL in 26 colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this dress with the intent of wearing it once to a rehearsal dinner. Little did I know I would end up wearing it ALL summer long! It is opaque, breezy, comfortable, and fit like a glove with some movement. I got endless compliments and no one could believe I found it on Amazon! I would recommend this to anyone looking for a classy, simple, long term closet sample." — SCram
A waffle-knit set to sweeten cozy weekends spent scouring Netflix
Get it in sizes S–XL in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"Super soft, super comfortable but not drab or slouchy. Can be hard to find comfort + sexy but this set is amazing. For ref I am 155lbs 5 feet tall. Ordered a medium for a loose but not baggy look. Large would've been very baggy on me. Can’t wait to get this in more colors." — Courtney Aguiar
A sleeveless wrap jumpsuit that doesn't have a favorite season; it loves to be worn year-round
It's available in sizes XXS–5X in six colors.
Promising review:
"Love this jumpsuit! Great quality and so soft/comfy but not too thin. It's easy to get on and off which is a thing in jumpsuits LOL. Love the optional cleavage snap for daytime and there's plenty of bra strap coverage. Planning date night now!" — Marcia
A floral print romper if you love the look of dresses but are terrified of sudden gusts of wind
Get it in sizes S–XXL in 22 colors.
Promising review:
"Love this romper! It is so comfortable. I was a little worried about the length because I am 5’8 but it was perfect! The back is a little longer than the front and provides extra coverage. I’ll definitely buy this in multiple colors!" — Bailey Kaufmann
A compliment-getting two-piece set you'll dub "vacation brunch attire"
Get it in sizes XS–XL in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"This outfit is perfect for weekend plans; you can dress up and down. Super classy and comfortable! I get so many compliments on it and it's a great vacation outfit." — Marisa Silva
A romper comfy enough for errands and hikes but also swanky enough for dinner and drinks
It's available in sizes S–XL in eight colors.
Promising review:
"LOVED! Going to order another one for sure. I got so many compliments when wearing this! Super comfy and I didn’t even have to wear a bra." — Amazon customer
High-waisted palazzo trousers that are great for team meetings, happy hours and everything in between
Get them in sizes XS–2X, including short lengths, and 32 colors.
Promising review:
"These pants are so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it :)" — Nash
A T-shirt dress equipped with both a tie-waist and pockets
It's available in sizes S–XL in 29 colors.
Promising review:
"The go-to dress. With a nice-weight fabric and a front tie, this very comfortable T-shirt dress is kicked up a notch into a decent-looking outfit. I love how I can just throw it on, add earrings and a pair of flats or heels, and I get compliments for being nicely dressed. I love the pockets! Whenever I take a trip, this easily packable dress comes with me.
I bought grey and blue, and then this year I bought green. All are true to color." — PamAgin
A maxi dress featuring the crème de la crème of fashion designs: pockets
Get it in sizes 14–26 in 26 colors.
Promising review:
"Buy this dress!!! This is perfect !! It is casual yet can be dressed up.
The dress hit the floor when I had on 2-inch wedges. It doesn’t cling but it does drape nicely over your curves. My husband loved it so much that I ordered four different colors in a size down so that I can wear them with flats." — Tia Blackwell
Striped shorts ideal for day trips to the beach and warm weather vacays in which the only decisions that need to be made involve gelato flavors
They're available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors.
Promising review:
"I love these shorts so much! They look way better than I expected! Not too short and can be dressy/casual." — Jonathon James
A smocked top I'd be wearing to a point that extends beyond "outfit repeating"
Get it in sizes S–L in 10 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this top! I bought it to match a high waisted skirt and got so many compliments on it. Would definitely recommend." — Holly
A lounge set made with a cozy waffle-knit material
It's available in sizes S–XL in 22 colors.
Promising review:
"I have two of the sets from Free People. At $130 they are a splurge but I fell in love with them. I wanted more colors and couldn’t justify it, so I’m so glad I gave this set a try. This Amazon one is definitely thinner, but I really like the fabric of this one too and it’s perfect for fall and winter in Texas. I love being comfy and still looking somewhat put together in this." — Lily McAninch
A tie-front midi finer than any vino you'll consume at your fancy multi-course dinner
Get it in sizes S–XXL in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"The dress looks nice with heels or flats. You could put a jacket, blazer, or sweater over it and wear with boots." — Mom of 3
A drawstring romper with all the comfort of the pajama set you've been wearing to bed since 1893
It's available in sizes S–XL in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I originally purchased this romper in black for a Vegas trip last summer, along with two other rompers of different brands in different fabrics. This one is my favorite of the three. The fabric is soft and breathable. Dressed it up with heels for hot Vegas nights, or can dress it down for lounging during quarantine. Love it so much I bought a second one in pink this spring. I just might buy one in every color I like. Love the pockets, holds up well in the wash (always hang dry) and very happy with this romper." — MsV
An essential cropped tank that is an instantly chic upgrade due to its high-neck sillhouette
Get it in sizes S–XXL in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"Don’t hesitate, just buy it. I bought it in one color and as soon as I tried it on I purchased three more. The material is like butter.
It doesn’t have a built-in bra, but it’s lined. You could put on a bra with this if you’d like but there’s no need. It’s cropped but still long enough that it doesn’t roll up weirdly at the bottom. Can dress this up or down! I’ll probably end up buying every color by the end of the year, it’s just that incredible." — Danijtate
A ribbed knit pencil skirt that looks so darn chic
It's available in sizes XS–XXL in 17 colors.
Promising review:
"Love the fit of this skirt! Material is soft and stretchy and the ribbed pattern is very cute. The color is beautiful as well." — Amylia
High-waisted shorts for a cool, effortless vibe
Get them in sizes XS–3XL and 30 colors.
Promising review:
"These shorts were on my saved list for months. So glad I finally ordered them. They are so comfortable and soft and incredibly cute. I just ordered two more pairs. I'm 5'7, 160ish lbs with larger thighs and I went with a large and they fit perfectly." — Beth S
An off-shoulder maxi that had me humming the intro of The Lovin' Spoonful's "Do You Believe In Magic?"
It's available in sizes XS–4XL in 43 colors.
Promising review:
"My daughter picked this dress for a summer wedding! Fit her beautifully and the size was spot on! Pairs great with a cute denim jacket and sandals." — Kristen
High-waisted shorts designed with an elastic waist so you'll be able to exhale without feeling cold metal dig into your belly button
Get them in sizes XS–XL in six colors.
Promising review:
"I was a bit skeptical when I bought a pair of these because I'm just always wary when buying clothes online. But now they are my new favorite shorts!! The waist is elastic so it's comfortable to wear and easy to slip on and off, plus it defines my waist wayy better than any other high-waisted shorts I've worn." — Savalla
A longline padded tank that reaps the versatility of a tank with the sweet, sweet support of underwire thanks to a body-hugging fit
It's available in XS-3XL in 25 colors.
Promising review:
"All the positive reviews are true, this is a really great top! I will only buy premium workout leggings, but have been looking into more affordable tops and stumbled across this one. I really didn't expect to love it as much as I do. The fabric is soft and very thick, the cut is great, and it offers enough support for DD/DDD for casual wear and stretching/mobility sessions." — Amazon customer
A high-neck bodycon dress available in neutral colors that are perfect for daily wear, plus you can choose between three sleeve options: long, cap, or sleeveless
It's available in sizes S–XXL in 20 colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely gorgeous. True to color, relatively thick/durable fabric, and a great fit. Not sheer at all. Very comfortable and it has some stretch." — Amazon customer
A strapless floral maxi that feels like it should come with an all-inclusive resort package
Get it in sizes XS–XXL in 35 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this dress so much I got it in several prints! They all look exactly as pictured, are super comfortable, and have held up great after numerous washes!" — TravelLoveHappiness