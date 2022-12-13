Shopping
30 Cool-Looking Gifts That'll Light Up Pretty Much Anyone's Eyes

Santa is way too old school to get gifts this cool.
Mallory Mower
  • A board game book that’ll be hidden in plain sight on their bookshelf, blending in with their color-coded, A-type decor seamlessly.

  • A bottle of ferrofluid sure to soothe anxious folks by letting them create spiky designs that grow and change just by moving the magnets.

  • A holographic nail polish for folks who would love having nails as colorful as their personalities.

Shop early and double-check retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the holiday.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A sunset projection lamp
Promising review: "Bright and worth more than it costs! Very bright and I like that it has a button to turn it on and off." — V.R.
$16.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A board game book that'll be hidden in plain sight on their bookshelf
Looking for a version of your favorite game? WS Game Company has a great selection of these brilliant "books!"

Promising review: "These have adorable vintage designs! Sturdy pieces. The board is ripping a bit but we’ve played this dozens of times with our toddler so I suppose that’s expected. Definitely more pricey than the cheap version you could get for $10 at any big store but honestly it’s worth it to me. It lasts so much longer and it's easier to store. Having it in our front room on the bookshelf makes it easily accessible and blends in with our other books." — Spooky Hobbit
$39.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An iridescent table
Promising review: "This is such a beautiful table. I'm obsessed." — Maloy D.
$90 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A roll of smart LED strip lights
Promising review: "My fiancé and I love this product! We hung these lights up in his game room and they covered every bit of space that we needed them to. They were easy to put up and work wonderfully. My fiancé loves to explore the app and all of the different setting options with these lights. We simply can’t get enough. Every time we go in there, we could have a different light setting. These light up the entire room so we don’t even need to use the over head lighting. I would 100% recommend these to anyone looking for good quality LED light strips with 100s of light settings!" — Jordyn
$19.99+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pine forest Bundt pan
Promising review: "I had this Bundt pan on my wish list for years and finally got it. I'm so thankful I did!!!! What an absolutely beautiful cake it makes with so little effort!!!! This is going to be our Christmas dessert tradition from now on!" — RachelKS
$34.20 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A pair of light saber chopstick for lifelong Star Wars fans
This set includes two light saber chopsticks. The Force is strong with these (i.e., batteries are included).

Promising review: "These are the coolest chopsticks I have ever seen. The instructions for use and cleaning were clear and concise and the light that they give off is amazing!" — Jennifer P. Lane
$14.97 at Amazon
7
Amazon
And a light saber wiper blade cover
It's reflective, so it glows! Some reviewers suggest that you attach it with a hook-and-loop adhesive, so you can easily remove and re-attach the cover as needed.

Promising review: "I bought this knowing it would just be a piece of plastic, but didn't care because I thought it would be fun to have on my car. I've received so many compliments so it definitely was a good buy." — ewitt3
$18.95 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A retro Apple Watch stand
Love this product way too much? There's also an awesome AirPod and AirPod Pro case to match.

Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my fiancé and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" — natuuhhhliee
$15.99 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A propagation wall hanging
Promising review: "I’m a recently plant-obsessed person and knew I wanted a space for propagating and flowers. I love picking up a little bunch of flowers and popping them in there for color, along with my props! It’s sturdy, functional, comes with an extra glass vial, and looks wonderful on my wall!" — Happy Customer
$30.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A set of three Baggu bags
Promising review: "I’ve tried all kinds of different bags and these are my absolute favorite. I originally received a set of bags from Baggu about 5-7 years ago and they quickly became my go to. Super strong, I can load these bags up with stuff without worrying. Easy to clean and store away. Just purchased a set of three large bags and another matching set of the smaller size bags. Love them!!!!" — Jaqueline
$42 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A food smoker to infuse any food (or alcoholic beverage, for that matter) with a smoky flavor
This product includes applewood and hickory seasonings.

Promising Review: "This works great, especially if you're trying to get that grilled flavor in an apartment. Now I have a hickory-smoked kitchen. Keeps everything well concentrated. I managed to give smoke flavor to four steaks in two batches without setting off any fire alarms, so it's a win in my book." — Jennifer Phillips
$99.95 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A sleek LED alarm clock designed with a mirror face
Night owls for LIFE! BTW, this has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep.

Promising review: "This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet. Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." — Joshy S
$32 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A carbonated bubble clay mask
Promising review: "This mask is so fun and really feels like it deep cleans. It bubbles up a lot and will make you feel like the Michelin Man LOL — but it works great especially with deep cleaning your pores. My five-year-old loves wearing this mask and watching it bubble — and it doesn't irritate her sensitive skin which is great. I too have sensitive skin and have had no problems at all with this mask. It does get a bit tingly when it's bubbling but in a good way. This mask is great for girls' night as it's hilarious watching it bubble up on everyone. The price is great for the amount of product you get, just be careful and apply very, very lightly on the forehead and around the nose as it does bubble up thick and will go up your nostrils. Very happy with this purchase and will definitely buy again." — Jess
$9.85 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A cloud mirror
Promising review: "LOVE!!! It arrived safely and in one piece without cracks. It took seconds to put together and isn’t wobbly at all. I would recommend it! It's so so cute!" — Aubrey Sklar
$9.95 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A National Geographic geode kit
This comes with geodes, goggles, and a display stand.

Promising review: "If you are considering this for your kiddo, please buy! My 8-year-old and I had an absoloute blast! She loves every geode. There was one we got that was more solid and she couldn't get it open, so I got to smack it with the hammer and honestly it was not only stress-relieving, but it was also fun and beautiful! Would be great as a positive outlet for stress or just for kids who love sparkly things. I'd give this more than 5 stars if I could!" — Mandii Vi
$29.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A decorative wood chain for folks who wood love adding some trendy details to their side tables
Promising review: "This looks much larger than picture in real life, but in a good way. You will not regret this purchase. It's beautiful decor at a great value." — NF
$27.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A high-pressure rainfall showerhead
Promising review: "Incredible product!!! Buy it! This rainfall shower head gives me the best showers of my life." — Rivka Polanksy
$37.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A gold balloon animal sculpture
Promising review: "This looks like a replica of a huge Jeff Koons work, 'Balloon Dog.' I love that it's golden, because it fits in with my decor! So cute, and I get to show off my knowledge of contemporary artists! It's a must buy!" — M. Kirkland
$13 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A glass teapot for making tea time an even more serene experience with visible blooming tea flowers
Promising review: "I absolutely love my little teapot. I use it on the stovetop ever morning and it is perfect. I have had mine about three weeks now and it’s doing amazing. I love using the hot water first for my morning matcha, then I add the loose tea to the remainder of the hot water for my afternoon tea. It’s perfect for me and despite being worried about putting it on the burner at first, it turns out it’s nothing to be worried about at all. It works and looks super cute!" — DeeAnna
$27.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that'll reveal a secret magic trick when they're finished
Fun fact: This was the most funded puzzle on Kickstarter, raising over $3 million.

Promising review: "Just got this puzzle for something to do at home over the holidays. Seriously... I have never seen a puzzle quite like this! It’s very impressive and exceeded my expectations already. The packaging is beautiful inside and out. Everything about it shouts quality. I particularly liked the envelopes inside for the puzzle pieces and mystery. Heavy weight and substantial. The one holding the 1,000 puzzle pieces stays closed with Velcro! How cool! And the secret mystery envelope has a cool string loop tie. Makes you remember you can’t open it until the puzzle is done. The whole vibe of The Mystic Maze is quality and fun, and also looks like a challenging puzzle. Looking forward to getting started on this. Certainly a good stay-home fun activity. Highly recommend!" — Kyle Fletcher
$19.99 at Amazon
21
amazon.com
And a transparent, iridescent acrylic puzzle they're gonna piece together by shape alone
Promising review: "I bought this puzzle for my sister and she loved it! It was easy, but super cute (pictured above)." — Amazon Customer
$24.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A scratch-off poster, featuring 100 classic dishes from around the world
This brand has a massive collection of eye-catching scratch-off posters. Browse around the Mappiners main page and you can totally find a perfect poster for every person on your holiday gift list!

Promising review: "I purchased this as a fun gift for my husband on our anniversary and we were able to scratch one off while we were still at dinner. The poster is thick and nice quality. The scratch film comes away easily and cleanly. It will be fun to make our way through this list." — Vicki Theurer Crider
$28.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A bottle of ferrofluid
Promising review: "Nothing to dislike. This is an awesome example of science and relaxation combined." — Cynthia Weddle
$25.89 at Amazon
24
KiwiCo
A colorful slime kit so the DIY-inclined can make slime that they can DRAW ON with chalk art marker
This kit includes ingredients to make two types of slime: glow in the dark and chalkboard.

Promising review: "The chalkboard and glow slime were super fun to make and play with. Loved how easy it was to make!" — Jacqueline
$27.95 at KiwiCo
25
Amazon
A cute terrarium that looks like a mini greenhouse
Promising review: "Perfect home for my Madagascar hissing cockroaches. My mom said it made them look less like pests and more like some rare species displayed in a rich person's office." — Chanda Akles
$36.99 at Amazon
26
Amazon
A DIY miniature bookstore model so they can finally run their own (very) small business
Promising review: "This model has been such an enjoyable build. As of now, I am not completely finished. Having put around 20 hours into it, I'd say I have another eight hours more to go. The pieces are all vibrantly pre-painted, with the exception of one large base piece. The glue and tweezers it comes with are perfect for the job. The cloth I had gotten for the couch was not large enough, but I improvised by using another color cloth (that also came with the kit) for the seat. The attention to detail in this little study is just first class. I even recognized books that I have read/purchased in the past within this model! I am not experienced at all with building wooden kits and I was still able to do this one perfectly with minimal struggle. I will certainly be buying more Robotime models in the near future, the greenhouse one is next :)!" — B.R.J.G.
$39.99 at Amazon
27
Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed
A fishbowl bubble umbrella
Promising review: "Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to 'swim with the fishes' but you didn't want to be thrown over a boat with cement tied to your feet? Say no more, fam. This umbrella is super quirky and durable. I named all of the fish already. Jedediah is my fave." — Amoré Monét
$34.99 at Amazon
28
Amazon
A pack of space-themed notecards anyone is sure to be starry-eyed over
Promising review: "This set of 50 space-themed cards is stunning and exceptionally well-made! I purchased them to hang up in my collage wall and these are perfect for that. There is a variety of colors and designs, from colorful 60s Nasa diagrams to black and white 1800s moon etchings. The cards are a stiff, quality glossy card stock. The box is also very pretty and has a nice pressed fabric cover. I would definitely recommend these postcards.' — Emily M.
$15.26 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A bag of dried edible flowers — a gift that'll impress all your buds
Promising review: "These edible flower garnishes elevated my cocktails!! They look so cool in a nice cocktail glass. There is a mix of larger petals and smaller flowers and the colors are very vibrant. I’m definitely buying again for any of my cocktails to kick them up a bit." — This.Is.Carlos.
$12.85 at Amazon
30
Amazon
A holographic nail polish
Promising review: "This is liquid rainbow for your nails. I've found that with ILNP holographic polishes, as long as I use a good base coat and base color, I only ever need one coat of the holographic polish for good coverage (which is nice since the bottles are $10 a pop). The color lasts at least a week (with a good topcoat) minimum, and the colors are truly lovely." — Nnanelle
$10 at Amazon
