30 Cool-Looking Gifts That'll Light Up Pretty Much Anyone's Eyes

A board game book that’ll be hidden in plain sight on their bookshelf, blending in with their color-coded, A-type decor seamlessly.
A bottle of ferrofluid sure to soothe anxious folks by letting them create spiky designs that grow and change just by moving the magnets.
A holographic nail polish for folks who would love having nails as colorful as their personalities.
Shop early and double-check retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the holiday.
Advertisement
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A sunset projection lamp
2
A board game book that'll be hidden in plain sight on their bookshelf
3
An iridescent table
Advertisement
4
A roll of smart LED strip lights
5
A pine forest Bundt pan
6
A pair of light saber chopstick for lifelong Star Wars fans
Advertisement
7
And a light saber wiper blade cover
8
A retro Apple Watch stand
9
A propagation wall hanging
Advertisement
10
A set of three Baggu bags
11
A food smoker to infuse any food (or alcoholic beverage, for that matter) with a smoky flavor
12
A sleek LED alarm clock designed with a mirror face
Advertisement
13
A carbonated bubble clay mask
14
A cloud mirror
15
A National Geographic geode kit
Advertisement
16
A decorative wood chain for folks who wood love adding some trendy details to their side tables
17
A high-pressure rainfall showerhead
18
A gold balloon animal sculpture
Advertisement
19
A glass teapot for making tea time an even more serene experience with visible blooming tea flowers
20
A 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that'll reveal a secret magic trick when they're finished
21
And a transparent, iridescent acrylic puzzle they're gonna piece together by shape alone
Advertisement
22
A scratch-off poster, featuring 100 classic dishes from around the world
23
A bottle of ferrofluid
24
A colorful slime kit so the DIY-inclined can make slime that they can DRAW ON with chalk art marker
Advertisement
25
A cute terrarium that looks like a mini greenhouse
26
A DIY miniature bookstore model so they can finally run their own (very) small business
27
A fishbowl bubble umbrella
Advertisement
28
A pack of space-themed notecards anyone is sure to be starry-eyed over
29
A bag of dried edible flowers — a gift that'll impress all your buds
30
A holographic nail polish
Advertisement