30 Cool-Looking Gifts That'll Light Up Pretty Much Anyone's Eyes

A carbonated bubble clay mask

"This mask is so fun and really feels like it deep cleans. It bubbles up a lot and will make you feel like the Michelin Man LOL — but it works great especially with deep cleaning your pores. My five-year-old loves wearing this mask and watching it bubble — and it doesn't irritate her sensitive skin which is great. I too have sensitive skin and have had no problems at all with this mask. It does get a bit tingly when it's bubbling but in a good way. This mask is great for girls' night as it's hilarious watching it bubble up on everyone. The price is great for the amount of product you get, just be careful and apply very, very lightly on the forehead and around the nose as it does bubble up thick and will go up your nostrils. Very happy with this purchase and will definitely buy again." — Jess