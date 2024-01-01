Shoppingfootwearaccessories

Make Winter Dressing Slightly More Enjoyable With A Pair Of Ridiculous Socks

It’s basically the one upside to having cold feet.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

“Harry Potter” and Cup Noodles socks from Target
Target
Harry Potter” and Cup Noodles socks from Target

The start of the cold-weather months is exciting. Fall coats! Festive warm drinks! The anticipation of the first snowfall! But at this point of the year, the novelty has worn off and every day can just seem cold and gray. (Hello, seasonal depression.)

If you’re looking for a quick pick-me-up that won’t cost a fortune, may we suggest a pair of ridiculous socks? It may sound far-fetched, but indulging in life’s little joys actually makes a huge difference. Whether you want something that will make you (and others giggle) or are after the warmest, fuzziest socks in existence, Target has you covered (literally).

Keep reading to see the very best pairs.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Cup of Noodles socks
For some people, ramen is a lifestyle, not a food — and it’s a darn good one. These iconic Cup Noodles socks are one size fits most, designed to fit women's shoe size 5–10.
$9.99 at Target
2
Target
‘90s cartoon socks
From “Hey Arnold!” to “Rugrats” and “Ren & Stimpy,” the cartoons of the ’90s really are unforgettable. These one-size-fits-most socks are an instant conversation starter — everyone who sees them won’t be able to resist telling you their favorite. They’re designed to fit women's shoe size 5–10.
$12.79 at Target
3
Target
Women’s cabin socks
Imagine the warmest, coziest pair of mittens designed for your feet. That’s exactly what you get with this pair of knit socks. You can choose from three different colors. They’re available in a S/M size for women’s shoes sizes 5–7 or a L/XL for sizes 8–10.
$18.99 at Target (regularly $22)
4
Target
Men’s wool socks
With these socks, you don’t have to decide between looking sharp and keeping your toes warm. Made of a wool blend, they’ll keep you warm but also promise to breathe. They’re designed to fit men’s shoe sizes 6–12.
Two-pack: $12.99 at Target
5
Target
Fuzzy winter bears socks
Having at least one pair of fuzzy socks that will keep your feet warm while you’re hanging out at home is a winter wardrobe requirement. You’ll be hard up to find a pair that promises to be softer than these. On top of that, they’re cute too!
$3 at Target
6
Target
Low-cut fuzzy socks
Most fuzzy socks go all the way up to the middle of your shins. It’s rare to find an ankle-length pair, but of course you’ll find some at Target. They come in three different colors, and are designed to fit women’s shoe sizes 4–10.
$3 at Target
7
Target
Polar bear faux fur-lined booties
These faux fur-lined booties are festive and super soft. They’re perfect for wearing around the house, whether you’re in WFH mode or lounging all day. They’re designed to fit women’s shoe sizes 4–10.
$5 at Target
8
Target
Men’s crew socks
Made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, these socks promise to be stretchy and soft. They’re great for everyday wear and will give your outfit a subtle pop of personality. They’re available in one size intended to fit men’s shoe sizes 6–12.
$14.99 at Target
9
Target
Harry Potter socks
These socks show some subtle love for Harry Potter in an if-you-know-you-know way. They’re designed to fit women’s shoe sizes 6–13 or men’s sizes 8–12.
$9.95 at Target

Before You Go

A Squatty Potty designed to get your colon in position for a better go

Just 27 Items Reviewers Claim Are The “Best Thing" They Ever Bought

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING