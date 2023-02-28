What's Hot

EntertainmentPrince Harrycourteney cox

Courteney Cox Won't Take Credit For Prince Harry's Mushroom Trip At Her House

“I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out,” the "Friends" star told Variety.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Courteney Cox is finally telling her side of one of the strangest passages in Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare”: The mushroom trip he once took at her house back in 2016.

In the book, the Prince talks about the time he stayed at the “Friends” star’s house for a few days and ended up talking to a toilet while high on psychedelic mushrooms that he found in her fridge.

“The bowl was its gaping maw, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said: Aaah,” he explained.

Cox told Variety she hasn’t read the book, but admits Prince Harry did stay at her house for a couple days and added, “He’s a really nice person.”

Still, she wanted to emphasize that even though Prince Harry is claiming he took mushrooms from her fridge, she had no involvement with his trip or any conversations he might have had with her bathroom fixtures.

“I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out,” she said.

In the book, the Prince seems to suggest he found the mushrooms all by himself after actor Will Arnett took him to the fridge to get a drink (after indulging the royal by doing his “Lego Batman” voice).

“Then, maybe to get rid of us, he led my mate and me to the fridge, from which he extracted a soft drink. While the door was open, we spotted a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates,” he wrote. “Somebody behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila.”

The Prince and his friend then sat by a fire pit for a while until he decided to use the bathroom. That’s when the shrooms kicked in and the Prince started seeing monsters, which made him giggle, he wrote.

Sadly, his friend didn’t have as good an experience after his puffer jacket transformed into a “dragon.”

“My delightful trip had been his hell,” Harry wrote. “How delightful. How interesting. I led him outside gently, and told him it would all be OK.”

