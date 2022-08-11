An Instagram and OnlyFans model who claimed self-defense in the April stabbing death of her boyfriend has been charged with his murder.

Courtney Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the April 3 killing of Christian Obumseli, 27, in Miami, authorities said.

Advertisement

Clenney, who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, where she has 2 million followers on Instagram, is accused of stabbing Obumseli in the chest following a fight at their luxury South Florida apartment, the Miami Herald reported.

Courtney Clenney is seen following her arrest Wednesday in Hawaii for second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. via Associated Press

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has scheduled a news conference on the murder charge Thursday afternoon.

Clenney’s defense attorney said he’s “completely shocked” by the arrest, telling 7News there’s “clear evidence of self-defense.”

Advertisement

“Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force,” attorney Frank Prieto told the Miami station. Prieto didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment,

Clenney's attorney said Obumseli's death was self-defense. Instagram

Prieto called Clenney a victim of domestic violence and human tracking, and said she was seeking mental health treatment in Hawaii for PTSD related to Obumseli’s death when she was arrested.

“Courtney was clearly defending herself. We will vigorously defend Courtney and clear her of this unfounded and baseless charge,” the lawyer said.

The couple’s relationship had been described as rocky and sometimes violent.

Advertisement

Clenney was previously arrested on a domestic battery charge in Las Vegas. Police had been called to the couple’s home in Austin, Texas, on several occasions, as well as to their Miami apartment just two days before the fatal stabbing, the Miami Herald reported.

“We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” a friend, Ashley Vaughn, told Local 10 News days after the stabbing.

Prieto in May acknowledged to Rolling Stone that violence in the couple’s relationship could have gone “both ways,” but said that didn’t change Clenney’s self-defense claim in the killing.