Crosby, Stills And Nash Quit Spotify Following Neil Young's Protest Of Joe Rogan

The bandmates say they'll cut ties with the streaming platform: "Spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences.”
Curtis M. Wong

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash are standing with former bandmate Neil Young in removing their music from Spotify amid the streaming platform’s continued support of podcaster Joe Rogan.

The trio announced their plan in a joint statement posted to Twitter and Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

“We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous information being shared on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” the statement read. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

