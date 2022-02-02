Crosby, Stills And Nash Quit Spotify Following Neil Young's Protest Of Joe Rogan

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash are standing with former bandmate Neil Young in removing their music from Spotify amid the streaming platform’s continued support of podcaster Joe Rogan.

The trio announced their plan in a joint statement posted to Twitter and Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

“We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous information being shared on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” the statement read. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences.”