I love kitchen gadgets as much as the next person, but my tiny home makes it impossible to stock up on all the latest, trendiest cooking tools. So when an item comes along that is both versatile and multifunctional, I can’t help but be intrigued — throw a sale price on top of that and I’m practically sold. Case in point: this Cuisinart air fryer and toaster oven. This beauty is currently 56% off as part of Target’s Circle Week deals that run through Oct. 7, making it utterly irresistible. Just be sure to choose the deal and add the item to your cart to see the discount.

It’s a seven-in-one stainless steel countertop wonder that will come in extra handy while trying to cook for a crowd during the holiday season. To take advantage of the deal, join Target Circle for free and get access to all sorts of insider deals all year, including this week’s sales across all major categories. But hurry, this deal is only valid for two more days, and you aren’t going to want to miss this kitchen must-have.

You can use it in the same way you’d use a basket-style air fryer, in addition to six other functions including convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm and toast. You practically don’t need anything else, which in fact makes it ideal for small kitchens and homes.

It has an adjustable temperature dial, a toast shade selector and timer, a 60-minute timer and an automatic shutoff to keep you safe. Best of all, the interior has an easy-to-clean nonstick surface so you don’t have to spend hours a night cleaning it out. The air fryer includes an oven rack, baking pan and drip tray as well as a traditional air fryer basket.

It’s an incredibly unique appliance that allows you to make healthier delicious meals without exerting too much energy or using every pot and pan in your home. It’s got you covered for everything from snacks to dinner for the whole family.

This multifunctional air fryer would actually make a great holiday gift for the home cook in your life, too, so snag it now while you still can. (Shockingly enough, it is nearly twice as expensive at Amazon right now.) It doesn’t get much better than that. To see the sale price in your cart, just save the deal to your Target Circle account.

