30 Of The Best Toys And Games To Buy During Cyber Week

An avocado Squishmallow (38% off list price)
Promising review:
"My kiddo, 13, earned the money and bought her first Squishmallow, Austin (the avocado), with my help. She is in love
. Textures are important to kids with ASD and his texture is perfect. She's not letting him out of her sight.
I'd give 10 stars if I could." — Tia B.
A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles (33% off list price)
Promising review:
"I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today - an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles - one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice.
A wonderful toy!" — skater mom
GeoSafari kid binoculars (36% off list price)
Promising review:
"A MUST-HAVE. Baby K is only 1.5-years-old and she was so excited to look out the windows and see the birds, up close!
I wasn't sure they would work for her little face, but once she focused in, it was all over, hahaha!" —Brenda Richmond
"My 3.5-year-old loves these! Perfect for toddlers wanting to explore. He uses them for bird watching, plane watching, checking out bugs, just about anything! Great for learning!" — JillS
A splash-proof kids smartwatch (48% off list price)
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"Super cute and easy to work for my 5-year-old. He loves that he can match mom now! It has games already installed, can take pictures, exercise, and lots more. Entertainment for HOURS!! And you can even change the watch face like an Apple Watch! So cool!" — Brittany
A dino race track (19% off list price)
Promising review:
"If you think that you are buying a toy for your pet dinosaur, you will be mistaken. Don't let the description fool you! It's a TOY DINOSAUR train set. (I feel quite foolish now.) My grandson loves it. You can rearrange the track to lots of different configurations, and it is relatively sturdy. I don't expect this to last 50,000 years or so, but with care a good 5-10 should do it. Needs batteries. (Unlike REAL dinosaurs.) But it's also cool that, when you push it on the ground, the eyes light up even without batteries! (Teach your kids about generating electricity from dinosaurs, without having to go through the tedious oil to power station connection!)" — Fisack23
A Margot Robbie Barbie doll modeled after the movie (32% off list price)
And although he's just Ken, you can get the movie version of him too riiiight here.
Promising review:
I bought the doll right after I saw the new Barbie
movie with my granddaughter. I was one of the original Barbie fans in 1959 when the doll was released and wanted to share my long time love for the doll with my granddaughter. The doll is pretty true to looking like Margot Robbie
in the new movie in her pink gingham dress and accessories with a lovely smile. She makes me smile every time I look at her. — Janners
The Melissa & Doug Vroom and Zoom driving dashboard (42% off list price)
Promising reviews:
"This has taken our pretend play to a whole new level of excitement. This interactive toy encourages imaginative play and provides endless entertainment for kids. One of the things I love most about this is its realistic design. It mimics the look of an actual car steering wheel, complete with turn signals, gear shift, and ignition key. The attention to detail is remarkable and adds to the authenticity of the play experience. It truly sparks the imagination, allowing kids to feel like they are driving a car. The wooden construction is sturdy and well-made, ensuring that this toy will stand up to active children's rough-and-tumble play.
It is a durable piece that can be passed down to younger siblings or friends, making it a wise investment." —The Reviewer
"I bought this for my two-and-a-half-year-old niece. She absolutely loved it. Out of all of the gifts she got this is the one she kept coming back to and played with it all day!
" —Amazon customer
The epic 2023 Barbie Dreamhouse (30% off list price)
Promising review:
"I’m 36 yrs old and caught Barbie fever from the movie big time. I bought this because I couldn’t resist anymore, and I don’t regret it at all. It’s a beautiful pink girliepop dream and I just want to be 10 yrs old again!! Literally play with and or admire this every day, especially my 2.5 yr old daughter. BUY IT for you and your kids if you’re at all into Barbie, hours of nostalgic playtime.
" — Jordan Hafford
A LeapFrog Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart (20% off list price)
I was planning to give this to my son for Christmas but got desperate for a way to keep him busy and broke it out sooner (oops). However, I have no regrets because he absolutely loves this toy. It has so many sound effects and a bunch of lights that seem to amaze him. It even throws in a few words in Italian for kiddos to learn! It likely doesn't hurt that he loves pizza more than anything else on this planet. Anyways, he also loves filling the pizza box with food and "delivering" it to anyone whose around and willing to play. It's a fantastic toy I think we'll all enjoy for a long time.
A three-piece Teamson Kids wood play kitchen from Maisonette (45% off list price)
Promising review:
"My children love this play kitchen! Also the quality is good and it was easy to assemble." —kenny
An LCD writing tablet (33% off list price)
Promising review:
"This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored.
I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" — Kindle Customer Red Heart
A 41-piece Melissa & Doug diner playset (41% off list price)
Promising review:
"We got our 3-year-old a play kitchen for Christmas but the play kitchen we got didn't come with any food or dishes. I decided on this set because it comes with little bit of everything and the wooden foods can be flipped over for something different.
My son loves playing with this set daily and it was budget friendly. You can never go wrong with Melissa & Doug toys." — Belenvm
A marble run set (21% off list price)
Promising reviews:
"My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS!
And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles so that losing a few doesn’t matter." — Joyce Parker
"This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!).
The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." — Becca
A LeapFrog 100 Words Book (30% list price)
Promising reviews:
"This may be my favorite LeapFrog toy yet!! So much to teach children, two languages, and it has actually kept my 1-year-old's attention for more than 60 seconds!!! It’s a must-have toy in my opinion!" — Megan Hennegan
"Our 18-month-old toddler loves it! Clear words makes it easy for babies to repeat. A must-have toy." — Zaida
An electric bumper car (33% off list price)
Promising review:
"We bought this for our son’s first birthday and he absolutely loves it! The remote is easy to use. I love the 5 point harness and you can also just use it without the shoulder straps. My niece and nephew also tried it out and it took them a little bit to figure out the joysticks." — Ashley Foulkes
An Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit (40% off list price)
Promising review:
"This product is a lifesaver! The little ones can be endlessly entertained and I don’t feel guilty because they are learning! We haven’t turned the TV on once since we got this. I am looking forward to taking this with us to grandma’s house and on plane trips. The portability factor is really great! The quality and design of all the game pieces are very high. My husband is really impressed with the graphics. This is now my go-to gift for all the littles in my life!" — Amazon customer
A 500-piece Search and Find Chocolate Shop puzzle (30% off list price)
A Dyson Ball toy vacuum (50% off list price)
There's a storage compartment you can remove that'll hold all the debris your kid picks up.Promising review:
"Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one), which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2 years old, and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day.
Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!" — Amazon customer
A pack of kinetic play sand (20% off list price)
It's recommended for ages 3 and up.Promising reviews:
"I'll admit that I'm an adult who plays with kinetic sand
. I have a very stressful job and this sand is very therapeutic for me
. The sound as you slice through the sand is calming but the real stress relief comes from slowly letting it fall out of your hands. It is sooooo relaxing. I can spend hours decompressing with this sand
." — Vonner
"What's not to like
about kinetic sand? If you haven't ever felt it before it's essentially a great feeling of magnetic sand! My children love to play with it. My son who is two and a half will easily play with it for over an hour as well as my 7-year-old daughter, and myself if I sit down long enough
! We like to put in an assortment of things (small animals, sea creatures, tiny shovels, and small containers to fill and dump). The two pound bag is an added bonus that makes sure we have plenty to go around! I highly recommend putting it in a container that is tall enough so that none flies out. Fun fact, kinetic sand is washable
and I found that out because my son decided to dump his orange juice on it." — The Guy
A très chic pickleball set (20% off list price)
It's available in 10 colors.
Promising reviews:
"Daughter loves this set. If your looking for something to get your teen or college student
to have at school for fun, this is it!!!" — ChooseKindness
"Best paddle for a beginner! Cute and trendy! PERFECT buy for a group of girlfriends on the way to the court for pickleball. And the net bag is so cute!" — jaselle
A Bop It Extreme electronic game (20% off list price)
The recommended age is eight and up, but the company also says their recommended age is kids in general! Bop It is an easy-peasy game with audible directions that you have to follow — bop it, twist it, flick it, spin it and pull it. Just follow the instructions correctly! It's also got different game modes and challenges!Promising reviews:
"Had one years ago and the whole family absolutely loved it!
We have no idea what happened to it, we all missed it. Found this on Amazon and ordered it immediately! Arrived quickly and just in time for our vacation to the coast. The eight hour drive will be a little more bearable with this super fun game. So much fun, and brings the family together WITHOUT screens!
So happy to have this game again." — KClagg09
An Elsa or Moana doll (37% off list price)
The dodgeball-like card game with burritos (33% off list price)
The goal of this two- to six-player game is to earn points by collecting as many sets of three matching cards as fast as you can. Each player starts with their own draw pile, and there are two community draw piles in case your draw pile runs out for a minute or two. There are no turns: Each player continually draws from their own pile, then discards their cards into the draw pile of the person on their left. If you collect a set of three special "battle cards," you trigger a battle, and that's where the burrito-throwing comes in! Want to know more? Watch the full Throw Throw Burrito tutorial
on YouTube! BTW, It's made by the same people who created the Exploding Kittens game
.Promising review:
"I picked up this game as a Black Friday impulse buy, and I can’t believe how incredibly awesome it is! My wife and I played a couple rounds one evening when our kids went to sleep, and I’m not sure how they slept through it! We were so rowdy and loud, and there were definitely some close calls with the fragile ornaments on the Christmas tree. If you are even remotely considering buying this game, you should absolutely do it.
The only downside is the lack of durability of the foam burritos, but I can’t fault the game for this, because if they made them tougher, I imagine they would be too hard, and would possibly hurt when they hit you. Seriously, this is probably my favorite game at this point, and I will always recommend it!" — Jared Nagreen
A National Geographic Earth Science Kit (22% off list price)
Some of the activities include a reusable volcano they can build, paint and erupt; crystals they can grow; rose quartz and pyrite samples they can dig out; a water tornado they can make out of two plastic bottles; a glow-in-the-dark vortex they can make and 15 different mineral specimens to start their rock collection!Promising review:
"My 8-year-old has had so much fun with these experiments! There are so many to do and keep him busy and interested. Of course I help him and do all of the things that I am not comfortable with him doing (as far as the volcano mixture) but he has been able to excavate gems and grow crystals, mold and paint his volcano and there is a book with exciting new info for him to read and learn. And I love that I get to bond with him while teaching him new things. If I remember, I’ll come back and post updates on his crystals and volcano!" — Brian Loaza
A rechargeable activity cube (20% off list price)
Promising review
: "I bought this for my son's friend for his birthday present and my son loved it so much that I got him one too! It's great for medium/long car rides. I like him doing something besides looking at a screen the whole car ride. This is fun and competitive. I highly recommend it." — E. Lynch
A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess (30% off list price)
Don't forget to clip the coupon for an additional $5 off!
My son has a ton of Little People figures, so we were thrilled to get this castle as a gift. There's zero discrimination — everyone from the Disney Princesses to construction workers and tractor drivers get to hang in Noah's castle. There is literally zero set up (a parent's dream!) so your kiddo can start playing immediately. Noah loves putting different characters at the top of the castle and pushing them in the tiny swing. The Princess details throughout the toy are *so* fun and adorable. We love this toy, simple as that.
A Play-Doh Kitchen Creations "Rising Cake Oven Bakery" play set (53% off)
It includes five Play-Doh colors. Promising review:
"This is a great Play-Doh set. Super adorable, LOVE how you can fill the pan with 'cake batter,' then lock it into the stove and use the lever to make the cake 'rise.' The kids are thrilled with it. Couple of things to note: Make sure the cake pan is locked into the oven by sliding its lower edge under the notches. After pulling the lever, you need to put it back into its original position BEFORE trying to open the oven door. Don't force it or it could break. Also note that the set will need additional Play-Doh if you want to make any color of cake other than pink.
It comes with enough pink Play-Doh to make a cake but not enough of any other colors to make a cake. That wasn't a problem for us, we have PLENTY of Play-Doh..." — Elise
A download of Disney Dreamlight Valley (30% off list price)
I cannot even begin to fully describe how much I've enjoyed playing this video game, but I will certainly try. I consider myself a "cozy gamer," which is someone who prefers a video game they can leisurely enjoy without a lot of drama and stress. This game beautifully combines that genre of gaming with the magic of Disney — and it is simply fantastic. I love that I get to dress my character in an array of Disney styles, decorate a cute little cottage exactly as I like it, and chit-chat with characters galore. It's really soothing and I've found it to be a great way to unwind from a long day. I've played it on a PC, my Nintendo Switch
, and
my Xbox S
, so feel free to pick your fave console and roll with it!
The 5 Second Rule challenge game (52% off list price)
Promising review:
"This game is great. We saw it in a store and bought it on Amazon since it was significantly cheaper. We have played with friends multiple times. Everyone has a great time and laughs a lot (I am 28 but have played with all age groups). A few card subjects are a bit questionable, but they are good topics for the most part. They cover a wide range of topics so that everyone can play. I am bad at actors and song artists, but only a few have had you name songs or movies so that is good for me. We generally don't keep score since we play with a big group and have more fun just playing for laughs. I love the timer. It makes a funny noise and is entertaining to watch the balls drop. It definitely adds to the stress (in a good way) of trying to come up with the answers in time! Definitely would give this gift as a present." — Jean
A classic Jenga game (50% off list price)
Promising review:
"This is a great game that can be played by all ages and either alond, with someone else, or with a group. There are so many possibilities. This is definitely a great game for game night. This game builds on your critical thinking skills, as each move has to be well thought out or you can lose in a blink of an eye. So, it is challenging, fun, and competitive all at the same time. Basically, each player builds upon another player's move until the blocks come crashing down. The person who makes that last move loses." — QT