30 Of The Best Toys And Games To Buy During Cyber Week

Amazon

A LeapFrog Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart (20% off list price)

I was planning to give this to my son for Christmas but got desperate for a way to keep him busy and broke it out sooner (oops). However, I have no regrets because he absolutely loves this toy. It has so many sound effects and a bunch of lights that seem to amaze him. It even throws in a few words in Italian for kiddos to learn! It likely doesn't hurt that he loves pizza more than anything else on this planet. Anyways, he also loves filling the pizza box with food and "delivering" it to anyone whose around and willing to play. It's a fantastic toy I think we'll all enjoy for a long time.