30 Of The Best Toys And Games To Buy During Cyber Week

The dodgeball-like card game with burritos (33% off list price)

The goal of this two- to six-player game is to earn points by collecting as many sets of three matching cards as fast as you can. Each player starts with their own draw pile, and there are two community draw piles in case your draw pile runs out for a minute or two. There are no turns: Each player continually draws from their own pile, then discards their cards into the draw pile of the person on their left. If you collect a set of three special "battle cards," you trigger a battle, and that's where the burrito-throwing comes in! Want to know more? Watch the full Throw Throw Burrito tutorial on YouTube! BTW, It's made by the same people who created the Exploding Kittens game "I picked up this game as a Black Friday impulse buy, and I can’t believe how incredibly awesome it is! My wife and I played a couple rounds one evening when our kids went to sleep, and I’m not sure how they slept through it!The only downside is the lack of durability of the foam burritos, but I can’t fault the game for this, because if they made them tougher, I imagine they would be too hard, and would possibly hurt when they hit you. Seriously, this is probably my favorite game at this point, and I will always recommend it!" — Jared Nagreen